Keanu Reeves Once Helped Kate Beckinsale Through a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Cannes Red Carpet

The actor saved her ahead of the premiere of their 1993 film, 'Much Ado About Nothing.'

Published on May 30, 2023
As if we needed more reason to stan Keanu Reeves (you know, besides his talent, looks, and all-around dream guy energy), Kate Beckinsale just revealed that he’s always been an honorary girl’s girl when sharing a throwback photo from her first appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

On Monday, the actress took a trip down memory lane by sharing a photo of her standing alongside Reeves, Denzel Washington, and Robert Sean Leonard ahead of the premiere of their 1993 film, Much Ado About Nothing on Instagram. While little in the snap seemed to be out of the ordinary, it was the actress’s hilarious caption that revealed the wardrobe malfunction Reeves secretly helped her avoid on their big day.

“Fun fact though: I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind,” Beckinsale admitted of her tie-dye bodysuit. 

46TH CANNES FESTIVAL (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

getty images

“I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked. Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened,” she explained.

Of course, the actors wasted no time helping their co-star, and Kate explained the photo showed her, “holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset.”

She concluded, “Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word “gusset” before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked.”

Kate Beckinsale

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate’s post came just days after she reflected on her first Cannes outing yet again when sharing photos from her most recent festival appearance. “At the Pot au Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress,” she captioned a carousel of photos detailing her green Zuhair Murad gown. “Remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe capped Dr Martens. Both magical 💚.”

