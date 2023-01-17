Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure

My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.

As a result, I started experimenting with classic nail polishes and discovered the one I’m ready to ordain the greatest of all time: KBshimmer’s Reflective Nail Polish (specifically in the shade All That Glimmers). It’s a non-gel polish that’s glittery in a way I thought was specific to gel cat-eye nail polish, it reflects light and looks great in dimly lit situations, and it lasts a very long time.

I began with Orly’s Bonder Rubberized Basecoat, which by the way, looks great on its own, followed with one thick shade of the KBShimmer pink glitter polish, and finished off with Olive & June’s Super Glossy Top Coat.

The photo below is after 10 days of wear, and I purposely did not push my cuticles back to hide the new growth. The manicure lasted just shy of three weeks until I decided it started to look busted and needed to be removed. There were only a few small chips here and there. It really was astounding to me.

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Left: All That Glimmers under natural light. Right: All That Glimmers under flash.

One drawback was that it dried looking more matte than I would have liked, hence the Super Glossy Top Coat. It also took six heavily doused cotton pads to remove the polish, so it was difficult to remove relative to regular polishes — but then again, that is likely behind its lasting power. This mauve pink is my go-to shade in every makeup product, but there are 14 other reflective, glittery polish shades ranging from opal to bright blue, in addition to a sheer topper that adds the effect to any polish of your choice.

Orly Bonder Rubberized Basecoat

Olive & June Super Glossy Top Coat

