Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure

And it’s just $13.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

this $13 bottle of nail polish lasts longer on my nails than some gels do
Photo:

Getty Images

My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous

As a result, I started experimenting with classic nail polishes and discovered the one I’m ready to ordain the greatest of all time: KBshimmer’s Reflective Nail Polish (specifically in the shade All That Glimmers). It’s a non-gel polish that’s glittery in a way I thought was specific to gel cat-eye nail polish, it reflects light and looks great in dimly lit situations, and it lasts a very long time.

KBShimmer All That Glimmers Reflective Nail Polish

Amazon

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

I began with Orly’s Bonder Rubberized Basecoat, which by the way, looks great on its own, followed with one thick shade of the KBShimmer pink glitter polish, and finished off with Olive & June’s Super Glossy Top Coat

The photo below is after 10 days of wear, and I purposely did not push my cuticles back to hide the new growth. The manicure lasted just shy of three weeks until I decided it started to look busted and needed to be removed. There were only a few small chips here and there. It really was astounding to me. 

KBShimmer All That Glimmers Reflective Nail Polish

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Left: All That Glimmers under natural light. Right: All That Glimmers under flash. 

One drawback was that it dried looking more matte than I would have liked, hence the Super Glossy Top Coat. It also took six heavily doused cotton pads to remove the polish, so it was difficult to remove relative to regular polishes — but then again, that is likely behind its lasting power. This mauve pink is my go-to shade in every makeup product, but there are 14 other reflective, glittery polish shades ranging from opal to bright blue, in addition to a sheer topper that adds the effect to any polish of your choice. 

Head to Amazon to shop my new favorite KBShimmers Reflective Nail Polish in All That Glimmers. 

Orly Bonder Rubberized Basecoat

Shop now: $13; ulta.com

Olive & June Super Glossy Top Coat 

Shop now: $9; oliveandjune.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Klassy Brami Shirts Review
I Hated Wearing Bras Until I Found These TikTok-Loved Tops With a Functional Feature
I Purged My Closet, Here are TK Things I'm Adding
I Purged My Closet for the New Year — Here Are 8 New Pieces I’m Adding to My Collection
Selena Gomez's New Highlighters are Like Liquid Light
Every Hour Is Golden Hour When I’m Wearing Rare Beauty’s New Highlighter
Related Articles
Over 5,000 Shoppers Say this $15 Retinol is Better than Creams "That Cost Hundreds of Dollars"
Reviewers Say This $13 Retinol Cream Beats Products “That Cost Hundreds of Dollars”
Selena Gomez's New Highlighters are Like Liquid Light
Every Hour Is Golden Hour When I’m Wearing Rare Beauty’s New Highlighter
Margot Robbie Essie Cuticle Oil Review
I’m a Chronic Nail Biter, but the $11 Treatment Behind Margot Robbie’s Red-Carpet Mani Saved My Cuticles
Dream Sleep
Slugging Never Worked for Me Until I Found This Non-Sticky Solution From Camila Mendes' Skincare Brand
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This IPL Is the Most Impressive I've Found
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products, and This Laser Hair Removal Device Is the Most Impressive I've Found
Margot Robbie Essie Globes
Margot Robbie's Sparkly Golden Globe Manicure Was Thanks to This $10 Drugstore Polish
This Moisturizing Tint That Evens Out My Complexion Is Loved By Nearly 2,000 Shoppers
Nearly 2,000 Shoppers Love This Skin Tint That Makes Me Look Like I’m Wearing a Beauty Filter IRL
Sol De Janiero Body Spray Review
People Always Stop Me to Ask What Scent I’m Wearing — It’s This Best-Selling, TikTok-Famous Body Spray
Can This TikTok Trend Give You Contact Dermatitis?
Can This TikTok Trend Give You Contact Dermatitis?
I Gave This Tightening Eye Gel to Multiple People for Christmas, and I'm Already Hearing Rave Reviews
I Gave This Tightening Eye Gel to Multiple People for Christmas, and I'm Already Hearing Rave Reviews
The Top 10 Items Amazon Shoppers Are Buying For 2023
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon So Far This Year, Including a Pair of Best-Selling Jeans for $20
Shampooing Hair
Weekly Use of This Clarifying Shampoo Soothed My Irritated, Flaky Scalp
Ombre Nail Designs
These 11 Ombré Nail Designs Are Both Timeless and Trendy
This Oprah-Approved Brand Just Dropped a New Serum, and It Zapped My Dark Spots Away
The Skincare Brand Used by Oprah Just Dropped a New Dewy Serum, and It Zapped Away My Dark Spots
Shampoo & Conditioner for Thicker Hair
Shoppers Noticed a "Significant Increase” in Hair Thickness and Length After Using This On-Sale $24 Shampoo
im a beauty editors who's tested over 500 products this year and these are the tk standouts
I’m a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Hundreds of Products This Year, and These Are the 25 Best