Katy Perry Elevated This Celeb-Loved Spring Uniform With a Canary Yellow Motorcycle Jacket

Because "Katy Perry" and "basic" simply don't go together.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on March 28, 2023 @ 02:37PM
Spring has officially sprung, and while plenty of celebrities have already made a case for the classic pairing of a T-shirt and blue jeans to get you through the transitional season, Katy Perry is here to prove that it doesn’t always have to be that simple.

On Tuesday, the singer was spotted out and about in New York City sporting the easy OOTD in question while heading to the Good Morning America studio. Elevating the average spring uniform from functional to fashionable, Katy’s version consisted of a skin-tight white scoop neck T-shirt (instead of a slouchy silhouette) and low-rise, light wash R13 blue jeans with a hole in the knee (instead of the average straight-leg look). 

A canary yellow cropped motorcycle jacket, complete with black stripes on the sleeves, added even more stylish flair to the timeless look, and Perry accessorized further with black pointy-toed heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a smattering of rings. She wore her raven-colored hair down in soft waves with a middle part and finished the look with a coral lip.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Instagram

The outing comes amid a string of stylish appearances for the star, who took to Instagram just days earlier to detail one of her many very good looks from this season of American Idol with her followers. On Sunday, Perry shared a series of snaps on her profile showcasing an early aughts-inspired camouflage corset top and matching cargo pants paired with rose-tinted aviators and beige boots.

“I want YOU to watch #AmericanIdol tonight cause it’s the last day of auditions omg ahhh," she captioned the post.

