Katy Perry Paired a Zebra Jacket and Micro-Miniskirt Set With a Sequined Crop Top

While animal print is certainly having a moment as of late, one pattern, in particular, seems to be taking over: zebra print. Whether it's Katie Holmes in trousers or EmRata in knee-high boots, Hollywood can't get enough of the striped trend. The latest star to take a walk on the wild side? None other than Katy Perry, who tried on the black-and-white print in the most show-stopping way.

On Thursday, the singer headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in an extra fierce and chaotic ensemble by The Attico that consisted of a co-ord set with bold zebra patterning. It would be off-brand for the pop singer to tone down any look, so she topped the statement black and white oversized jacket and miniskirt with a sparkly, sequined halter crop top.

She finished her look with thigh-high black leather heeled boots, tiny black sunglasses, and silver hugging hoops. Her dark raven hair was parted to the side and slicked into a low bun, save for her bangs that framed the side of her face.

Perry's outing comes just days after her husband, Orlando Bloom, opened up to the Flaunt about their relationship and how not everything is as perfect as it appears. "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity," he told the publication, "[But] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," Bloom added. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

