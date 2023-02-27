Katy Perry Paired Her Latex Pants With a Plunging Shredded Shirt

Katy Perry's famed name has become synonymous with chart-topping bops and campy fashion statements (like beer-can bras, burger dresses, and flower-shaped halters). Her latest look, though, is much more subdued, channeling New York City's go-to uniform of head-to-toe black. Of course, in true Katy Perry fashion, the singer put her own spunky twist on the sleek classic.

On Sunday, Perry shared an Instagram roundup of images from the set of American Idol (captured by her makeup artist Michael Anthony) showing off her Cong Tri look which consisted of a black plunging organza shirt with draped fabric that created a shredded effect and zip-up latex trousers tucked into matching boots. She accessorized with feathered metal earrings and coordinating rings and styled her jet black hair in loose waves parted down the middle. For glam, Perry chose dramatic false lashes and a pink lip.

In the carousel's first slide, the singer-songwriter posed in an elevator smoldering at the camera, and the second image captured her leaning against a light-up American Idol sign. Finally, in the third selfie, Perry posed in what appears to be a supply closet of sorts filled with crates.

Katy Perry/Instagram

She captioned the post with a poem we can get on board with writing, "No matter the weather, it’s always a good time for leather 🐱🖤 (and #americanidol on at 8/7c tonight!!!)."

Last week, Perry shared a teaser of the show to her Instagram wearing the all-black outfit as she tells a contestant to slap her. "I need you to come up here and slap me across the face as hard as you possibly can," the judge said in the promo to the surprise of the contestant who opened her mouth in shock. "Idk you’ll just have to watch #americanidol rn," she wrote.