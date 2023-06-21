Katy Perry Joined the French Girl Club With a New Set of Teeny-Tiny Bangs

Katy Perry has entered the French girl fringe chat with a new set of teeny-tiny bangs that she debuted via Instagram on Tuesday. While promoting a new collection of vinyl to commemorate the anniversaries of three of her biggest hits — the One of the Boys album (which turns 15 this month), the Prism album (turning 10 in October), and her smash song "Teenage Dream," which becomes a teenager this year at 13-years-old — Perry showed off the new hairdo.

While those milestones are all major reasons to celebrate, Perry's new baby bangs completely stole the show. The star's long raven hair was worn straight with freshly chopped piece-y fringe that hit at her mid-forehead. The new hairdo was styled with a white turtleneck that featured a multi-colored abstract pattern. Her glam included feathery lashes and beige lips, and she accessorized with massive silver statement earrings.

During the videos included in the post, Perry spoke about the three-vinyl package that will be available for purchase and will include never-before-heard material.

Perry's famous friends dropped into her comments section to compliment her new hairstyle. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote, “CUT THESE BANGS IMMEDIATELY I LOVE THEM SO MUCH,” alluding to the fact that tiny bangs are perhaps clip-ins and not a real chop. But comedian Chelsea Handler seemed to buy the new 'do writing, "Nice haircut!"

This isn't the first time Perry has given fans a peek at her bangs (real or not). A week ago, Perry gave followers a glimpse at her newest line of shoes from Katy Perry Collections.

"Happy Shoesday Tuesday: a day that you guys love," she said while showing off a pair of snakeskin loafers. At one point in the video, she flipped the camera to show herself hanging upside down with the tiny bangs.

Last month, Perry attended the finale of the most recent season of American Idol in a bright orange two-piece set that included a cut-out top with rosette adornments and a sheer shimmery skirt over high-waisted undies. Her hair was styled in a deep side part, sans bangs, and tousled waves.