Katy Perry's Sheer, Ruffled Gown Proved That Meremaidcore Is Still Alive and Well

As one of the unofficial queens of camp, it was only a matter of time before Katy Perry got her hands on the mermaidcore trend and absolutely blew it out of the water — pun intended. Well, the day has finally come, and although Perry once took a much more literal stab at the aesthetic during the 20th season of American Idol, her latest interpretation (worn to the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in New York City) was far more wearable.

On Thursday, the singer arrived on Tiffany & Co.’s blue carpet in a vintage pearl-colored Dior by John Galliano gown from Fall 2006 that featured sheer straps, a dramatic train, and top-to-bottom ruffles that emulated the vibe of scales and a shell bra. A shimmering silver necklace, diamond stud earrings, and two emerald rings (all from Tiffany, of course) added some glitz to the ethereal look, and Perry further dressed up her gown by adding a pair of matching strappy silver heels.

Katy’s glam, consisting of a rosy-cheeked complexion, subtle smoky eye, and pink lips, looked just as stunning as her outfit, and she finished the look by pulling her raven-colored hair into a low messy bun.

Aside from just walking the carpet, Perry also surprised the star-studded guest list (including Florence Pugh, who debuted a brand-new bob haircut at the event) by taking the stage to sing a few of her biggest hits.

Getty

According to TMZ, Katy later slipped into a strapless gray bodycon dress complete with a sheer skirt before performing an impromptu setlist that included “Firework,” “Dark Horse,” “Teenage Dream,” and more.