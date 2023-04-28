Katy Perry's Sheer, Ruffled Gown Proved That Meremaidcore Is Still Alive and Well

Making a splash, per usual.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 @ 10:23AM
Katy perry tiffany & co flagship store reopening
Photo:

getty images

As one of the unofficial queens of camp, it was only a matter of time before Katy Perry got her hands on the mermaidcore trend and absolutely blew it out of the water — pun intended. Well, the day has finally come, and although Perry once took a much more literal stab at the aesthetic during the 20th season of American Idol, her latest interpretation (worn to the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in New York City) was far more wearable.

On Thursday, the singer arrived on Tiffany & Co.’s blue carpet in a vintage pearl-colored Dior by John Galliano gown from Fall 2006 that featured sheer straps, a dramatic train, and top-to-bottom ruffles that emulated the vibe of scales and a shell bra. A shimmering silver necklace, diamond stud earrings, and two emerald rings (all from Tiffany, of course) added some glitz to the ethereal look, and Perry further dressed up her gown by adding a pair of matching strappy silver heels.

Katy’s glam, consisting of a rosy-cheeked complexion, subtle smoky eye, and pink lips, looked just as stunning as her outfit, and she finished the look by pulling her raven-colored hair into a low messy bun. 

Aside from just walking the carpet, Perry also surprised the star-studded guest list (including Florence Pugh, who debuted a brand-new bob haircut at the event) by taking the stage to sing a few of her biggest hits.

Florence Pugh

Getty

According to TMZ, Katy later slipped into a strapless gray bodycon dress complete with a sheer skirt before performing an impromptu setlist that included “Firework,” “Dark Horse,” “Teenage Dream,” and more.

Related Articles
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh's Blunt Bob and Wispy Bangs Are Giving Michelle Pfeiffer From 'Scarface'
Zendaya
Zendaya’s Vintage Versace Gown Combined Leather and Lace in the Best Way
Salma hayek time100 gala
Salma Hayek's Lacy, Iridescent Blue Gown Gave Vampy Cinderella
Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie Wore the Dreamiest White Gown to the White House
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Elevated Her Minimalist White Slip Dress With Bedazzled Bra-Style Straps
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved That the Naked Trend Can Be Worn in Everyday Life
Jessica Chastain 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis
Jessica Chastain's Plunging Beaded Gown Was a Work of Art
Ciara's Sheer Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends We Lost Count
Ciara's Sheer, Underboob-Baring Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends, We Lost Count
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney’s Iridescent Bubblegum Pink Set Proves That Barbiecore is Here to Stay
Katy Perry Rick Owens Dress IG
Katy Perry's Holographic Dress Had the Most Unique Keyhole Cutout
Catherine, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Proves Skinny Pants Are Forever
Zoe SaldaÃ±a Disneyland Paris Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Zoe Saldaña's Sheer Checkered Dress Had the Lowest Plunging Neckline
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Red Carpet Look Puts a New Twist on Naked Dressing
Kim Kardashian, North West
Kim Kardashian and North West Had a Stylish Mother-Daughter Moment on the Red Carpet
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie Gave Poison Ivy Vibes in a Sheer Green Gown at Her Sister Sofia's Wedding
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired a Fiery Red Wig With Sheer Pink Pants and an Underboob-Baring Crop Top