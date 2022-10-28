Katy Perry Addressed Rumors That She's Actually a Robot

And tagged flat earthers and bird deniers.

Updated on October 28, 2022 @ 12:28PM
Katy Perry Las Vegas Play Residency
TikTok is convinced that Katy Perry, the beloved chanteuse that gave us karaoke bangers like "Firework" and "California Gurls" in addition to being the artist with the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show, ever, is not human. Instead, after what looked like a glitch in the matrix, social media became infatuated with the idea that Perry is a robot that was experiencing a malfunction. Not one to let a chance at self-promotion go to waste, Perry jumped on the trend and let everyone know that the whole thing is just a party trick that she pulls out now and again — and that if anyone wanted to see it, they could just get tickets to Play, her Las Vegas residency (which happens to have dates in 2023). 

In a tweet debunking the robot rumors, she called on flat earthers, people who think birds are actually a government conspiracy, and anyone thinking the moon landing was an intricate film production — you know, all the normal people you'd want to talk to on social media. She called the eye twitch a "broken doll eye party trick" for good measure and offered a peek at the phenomenon in action.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! 😜” 

Her tweet thread continued with more details about Play. She explained that "the show’s set list is a fun [roller coaster emoji] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all."

She finished with one more message taking a jab at how everyone on the internet loves to fixate on weird things, writing, "heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too … I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm #therealproblemlolhaha."

