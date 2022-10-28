Katy Perry Addressed Rumors That She's Actually a Robot

TikTok is convinced that Katy Perry, the beloved chanteuse that gave us karaoke bangers like "Firework" and "California Gurls" in addition to being the artist with the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show, ever, is not human. Instead, after what looked like a glitch in the matrix, social media became infatuated with the idea that Perry is a robot that was experiencing a malfunction. Not one to let a chance at self-promotion go to waste, Perry jumped on the trend and let everyone know that the whole thing is just a party trick that she pulls out now and again — and that if anyone wanted to see it, they could just get tickets to Play, her Las Vegas residency (which happens to have dates in 2023).

In a tweet debunking the robot rumors, she called on flat earthers, people who think birds are actually a government conspiracy, and anyone thinking the moon landing was an intricate film production — you know, all the normal people you'd want to talk to on social media. She called the eye twitch a "broken doll eye party trick" for good measure and offered a peek at the phenomenon in action.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! 😜”

Her tweet thread continued with more details about Play. She explained that "the show’s set list is a fun [roller coaster emoji] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all."



She finished with one more message taking a jab at how everyone on the internet loves to fixate on weird things, writing, "heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too … I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm #therealproblemlolhaha."