Katy Perry's Coronation Concert Gown Is Giving '80s Prom Queen

Katy Perry closed out the coronation in her signature camp style. Last night, the singer headlined the celebratory concert in honor of King Charles, and while she delivered a dazzling performance, her outfit was the real show-stopper of the evening.

Stepping onto the stage at Windsor Castle, Katy wore a custom gilded gold ballgown by the late British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. The strapless metallic dress — which was constructed from a high-shine leatherette and featured a corseted bodice, a plunging neckline, and detachable long sleeves — was seemingly '80s prom queen cosplay, while a pair of giant gold cherub earrings only furthered the campy aesthetic of her look.

Beauty-wise, Katy pulled her dark hair back into a sleek updo, and offset her black eyeliner with a soft pink lip.



Getty

During the concert, Katy sang orchestral versions of "Roar" and "Firework," and had the entire crowd dancing and singing along in their seats — including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. “I’m so happy to be here with you people. I love you all so much. I got to bring my mum, she’s so happy to be here," she said, excitedly adding: "I get to stay in this castle!" She went on to dedicate her hit song "Firework" to King Charles for “bringing out the firework in so many young people” through his various charities, particularly the British Asian Trust.

Back in 2020, King Charles appointed Katy as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help the organization's fight against child-trafficking, after the two met in Mumbai a year prior.