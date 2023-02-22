Orlando Bloom Shared Sweet Snap With Katy Perry in Matching Tiffany & Co. Bracelets

While some couples buy a dog together and others get matching tattoos, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom symbolize their love with matching Tiffany & Co. bracelets.

On Tuesday, Bloom shared a sweet snap of the two from an unknown tropical location being lovey-dovey as they intertwined their hands. He captioned the Instagram post, “My ❤️ #lockwithlove.”

Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Tagging Tiffany & Co. in the post, the couple sported matching gold bracelets by the luxury jewelry brand. Katy styled the bracelet with a low-cut metallic dress and pearl drop earrings. Beauty-wise, she kept the glam to a minimum with her dark raven hair tucked behind her ears, a smoky eye, a bright red lip, and nude, almond-shaped nails. Snuggling beside her, Orlando paired the Tiffany & Co. bracelet with a second chain-link bracelet while donning a white button-down with disheveled hair and his usual facial scruff.

The post comes days after Bloom’s new interview with Flaunt magazine, where he insists that everything isn't as glamorous and great as it seems to the outside world. "We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," Bloom told Flaunt. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

He shared that their both famous but famous in their own ways, and because of that, sometimes things can be difficult. In fact, their relationship can be very “challenging.”

"We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity," he added, "[But] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

