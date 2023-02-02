Katy Perry Calls This Moisturizer From Miranda Kerr’s Skincare Line Her “All-Time Favorite"

When a skincare product garners acclaim from an international popstar and a world-famous supermodel, it’s certainly worth a gander. Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry both use the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer — a best seller from the Kerr’s skincare brand, Kora Organics.

Kerr previously dubbed the moisturizer her "crème de la crème,” while Perry recently called it her “all-time favorite facial moisturizer in the whole world” at an awards ceremony in LA. The singer, who donned a metallic ensemble reminiscent of the product’s gilded lid, joked she was paying sartorial homage to her beloved moisturizer.

Amazon

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

The Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer is a rich, emollient face cream formulated to brighten and soften skin, while granting a visibly glowier visage to its wearer, both instantly and over time.

Housed in a gleaming golden jar, the rich, creamy moisturizer touts an aptly “luxurious” feel, Kerr previously told InStyle. (As with other Kora moisturizers, the jar is refillable, so as to cut down on packaging waste.) True to its title, the formula brims with glow-boosting ingredients, helmed by turmeric and rosehip oil. Turmeric, in addition to lending luminosity, calms skin inflammation and thwarts skin-aging free-radicals. Rosehip oil, a classic counterpart to turmeric, is similarly inflammation-fighting, as well as hyperpigmentation-fading (ideal for acne scars and ghosts of pimple’s past). In supporting roles are sea buckthorn oil, licorice root, and lactic acid, which moisturize, brighten, and gently exfoliate, respectively.

According to shoppers, it’s a meld that merits acclaim. Says one shopper, the cream makes their skin “glow” and keeps it moisturized “all day.” Another shopper, who credits the cream for their “best skin ever,” says they’re “literally glowing,” adding that they’ve stopped wearing makeup as a result.

Rich, creamy, and glow-giving, shoppers and celebrities are — unsurprisingly — fawning over the Kora Organics Turmeric Glow moisturizer. Join the club and snag one for yourself.