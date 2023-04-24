Katy Perry's Holographic Dress Had the Most Unique Keyhole Cutout

While she's no stranger to wearing a chandelier on the red carpet or stepping into a hamburger (at the same event, no less), Katy Perry proved she has the range (again) with her latest Instagram carousel. Of course, the American Idol judge was urging her followers to tune in, but she gave fashion fans a whole other reason to check out the competition show: Perry wore a Rick Owens creation that combined iridescent green fabric with origami folds and a plunging keyhole bodice that made for a graphic and sexy gown that only Perry could pull off.

Instagram/KatyPerry

"This show is not for the faint of 💚 Watch #idol for the Top 20 reveal and keep your phone charged to vote after the show," she wrote alongside the gallery, before adding two emoji: 🗳️ and 📱. The dress's intricate bodice folds created a keyhole cutout across her chest before flowing down into a floor-skimming column. The combination of eye-catching fabric and look-at-me skin made for the perfect storm and, naturally, Perry topped it all off with a sculptural updo. She finished the look with a shimmering cat-eye liner and drop earrings.

Cosmopolitan points out that the tiny micro bangs could be a throwback to the '50s and the fringe puts her in good company, with stars like Lily Collins and Florence Pugh also adding a set of bangs to their looks lately. But, Katy being Katy, the magazine notes that her set (described as "jagged" with a "rough finish") is probably a clip-in hair extension, as she's known to switch up her look every week on Idol.

