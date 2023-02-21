Katy Perry Wore a Giant Flower With Sequin Trousers

Anyone who's ever been to a Katy Perry concert, her Las Vegas residency, or even as much as watched her 2016 Super Bowl performance knows that she isn't afraid to take fashion risks and often sports clothing inspired by inanimate objects (beer can bras, hamburger Met Gala look, etc.). For her latest foray into campy fashion, Perry chose a relatively tame look (comparatively, at least) that included a gigantic flower-shaped halter top that jumped on the corsage appliqué trend seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa.

On Monday, the singer posted an Instagram carousel featuring several selfies from the set of American Idol, in which she wore a hot pink structural silk flower halter top with a rhinestone strap and midsection detail. As if the top wasn't enough of a statement, Perry paired the avant-garde shirt with high-waisted lime green sequin trousers.

In the first slide, Perry propped herself up on the arms of her white chair behind the judges' table while the other two snaps (taken by the star's makeup artist, Michael Anthony) captured Perry throwing up a peace sign and making a duck face before showing off her pearly whites.

"#AMERICANIDOL is BACK‼️ and she’s celebrating her 21st year in Vegas 🍸," she captioned the Instagram. "Tune in for the premiere TONIGHT at 8/7c 🍿🥤."

When she's not judging the competition series or performing her greatest hits next to a giant toilet, Perry is busy being a mother to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, and a fiancée to Orlando Bloom. The actor recently opened up about the challenges that come with a Hollywood relationship. "We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he told Flaunt. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

"We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity," he added, "[But] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."