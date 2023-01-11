Katy Perry Wore a Glam Version of Cowgirlcore With a Chainmail Bodysuit and Fringe Pants

There's very little that Katy Perry can't pull off (see: beer-can bra and Met Gala hamburger look), so it's no surprise that not even a glam space cowgirl outfit is too out of this world for the singer. On Wednesday, Perry posted a carousel to Instagram which documented her time at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum, and because she loves a theme, the hitmaker also dressed the part.

The first photo in the gallery captured Perry leaning against a wooden pillar to show off her look. For the occasion, Perry wore a silver chainmail bodysuit with a Western-style mock-belt detail over black trousers with fringed pants. She accessorized with a bedazzled cowgirl hat and silver drop earrings and wore her long dark hair in gentle beach waves. For glam, she chose a beige lip and a smoked-out winged liner, perfected by makeup artist to the stars, Ash K Holm.



Other snaps showcased the inside of the museum, a long dining table set with handkerchief napkins and Western-themed cutlery, and a mirror selfie of Perry.

She also shared some videos of a band, a DJ, a mock bar fight, and people line-dancing. "Advice fer the new yer: don’t squat with yer spurs on buddy 🤠," she captioned the roundup.