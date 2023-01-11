Celebrity Katy Perry Katy Perry Wore a Glam Version of Cowgirlcore With a Chainmail Bodysuit and Fringe Pants Yee-haw. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 @ 10:47AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram There's very little that Katy Perry can't pull off (see: beer-can bra and Met Gala hamburger look), so it's no surprise that not even a glam space cowgirl outfit is too out of this world for the singer. On Wednesday, Perry posted a carousel to Instagram which documented her time at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum, and because she loves a theme, the hitmaker also dressed the part. The first photo in the gallery captured Perry leaning against a wooden pillar to show off her look. For the occasion, Perry wore a silver chainmail bodysuit with a Western-style mock-belt detail over black trousers with fringed pants. She accessorized with a bedazzled cowgirl hat and silver drop earrings and wore her long dark hair in gentle beach waves. For glam, she chose a beige lip and a smoked-out winged liner, perfected by makeup artist to the stars, Ash K Holm. Other snaps showcased the inside of the museum, a long dining table set with handkerchief napkins and Western-themed cutlery, and a mirror selfie of Perry. Katy Perry/Instagram She also shared some videos of a band, a DJ, a mock bar fight, and people line-dancing. "Advice fer the new yer: don’t squat with yer spurs on buddy 🤠," she captioned the roundup.