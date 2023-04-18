Katy Perry Took a Walk on the Wild Side in Her Cheetah-Print Column Dress

"You're gonna hear her roar."

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment.
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 02:55PM
Katy Perry has turned American Idol into more than just a singing competition. Between her angelic two-piece, shredded shirt, and flower halter top, if the show was also a fashion contest, Perry would undoubtedly take the cake.

Never been one to miss a good theme, Perry stayed in line with the show's Jungle Week in a cheetah-print midi column dress with a sweetheart neckline, a leg-slit, and orange dice details attached to the straps. Perry showed off the look in an Instagram gallery that captured the singer posing among tropical looking trees.

Her black hair was worn pin-straight and styled in a middle part with some pieces tucked behind her ears. She accessorized with super thick gold hoop earrings and a couple rings. For glam, Perry kept her eyes simple and instead opted for a bold red lip.

"It’s night two of #idol @ Aulani tonight and Jane of the Jungle is ready to JUDGE 🐆🖤 (though America has the wheel tbh)," Perry captioned the post. Perry's fans used the moment to drop on-theme comments, like, "she's got the EYE" and "you're gonna hear her ROAR," referencing Perry's hit song "Roar."

Last week, the judges (Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan) set up shop in Hawaii, where they critiqued singers and narrowed down the lists of contestants. While shooting at the Disney resort, Perry and fiancé Orland Bloom's daughter tagged along, earning Perry some cool-mom points.

"She went to breakfast and met Minnie and Mickey and she's not scared at all," Perry told Entertainment Tonight. "She ran up to Mickey. She sang with Moana, I sang with Moana, it was amazing."

