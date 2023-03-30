Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Wore Fuzzy Coats for a New York City Date Night

And she added a pair of very controversial sunglasses (at night).

Published on March 30, 2023 @ 12:34PM
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom
Photo:

Getty Images

It's part Penny Lane, part waking up in Vegas. For her latest evening stroll with fiancé Orlando Bloom, American Idol judge (and definitely not a robotKaty Perry wore a shearling-trimmed coat from Charlotte Simone that captured '70s style and Sin City excess perfectly. The coat featured a deep olive body and a shaggy lilac-hued trim, making for the perfect piece to stave off the New York City chill. She added a pair of love-them-or-hate-them red-tinted sunglasses (at night, even) and finished the outfit with tall Western-detail boots and a little black bag.

Bloom added a dose of texture to his ensemble, too, though it wasn't quite as eye-catching as purple shearling. He carried a fuzzy white fleece in his hand as the two walked together and kept the rest of his outfit very, very low-key, combining wide-leg pants, a black sweater, and a baseball cap. Perry and Bloom have been in the city as she promotes her line of non-alcoholic beverages, De Soi. She credits the brand with helping her keep a promise to herself — and give her a leg up in some healthy couple competition. 

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom

Courtesy Charlotte Simone

Just days before the outing, Perry shared that she was five weeks sober. People reported that she and Bloom made a "pact" and that De Soi has been helping her along the way.

"I've been sober for five weeks today … I've been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit," she said during an appearance at New York City's Mister Paradise. She went on to explain that she made a promise to herself that she'd be sober for three entire months and that she's determined to see it through. "I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months."

