Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Wore Fuzzy Coats for a New York City Date Night

It's part Penny Lane, part waking up in Vegas. For her latest evening stroll with fiancé Orlando Bloom, American Idol judge (and definitely not a robot) Katy Perry wore a shearling-trimmed coat from Charlotte Simone that captured '70s style and Sin City excess perfectly. The coat featured a deep olive body and a shaggy lilac-hued trim, making for the perfect piece to stave off the New York City chill. She added a pair of love-them-or-hate-them red-tinted sunglasses (at night, even) and finished the outfit with tall Western-detail boots and a little black bag.

Bloom added a dose of texture to his ensemble, too, though it wasn't quite as eye-catching as purple shearling. He carried a fuzzy white fleece in his hand as the two walked together and kept the rest of his outfit very, very low-key, combining wide-leg pants, a black sweater, and a baseball cap. Perry and Bloom have been in the city as she promotes her line of non-alcoholic beverages, De Soi. She credits the brand with helping her keep a promise to herself — and give her a leg up in some healthy couple competition.

Courtesy Charlotte Simone

Just days before the outing, Perry shared that she was five weeks sober. People reported that she and Bloom made a "pact" and that De Soi has been helping her along the way.



"I've been sober for five weeks today … I've been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit," she said during an appearance at New York City's Mister Paradise. She went on to explain that she made a promise to herself that she'd be sober for three entire months and that she's determined to see it through. "I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months."

