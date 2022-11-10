Katy Perry Wore an Updated Take on Britney Spears's Iconic Denim Outfit to the 2022 CMA Awards

Nearly a decade after Katy Perry recreated Britney Spears's denim dress at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer channeled the pop star's most iconic outfit again — but this time, with a sartorial twist.



Arriving the 2022 CMA Awards last night, Katy walked the red carpet wearing a light-wash, plunging denim corset with an off-the-shoulder silhouette and matching baggy jeans that featured a massive bow one one side and an on-trend low-rise waistband. She accessorized her denim-on-denim outfit with a diamond and pearl choker necklace, crystal-studded pointed-toe pumps, and dangling earrings. Katy's dark hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, and her makeup consisted of a pink glossy lip, bronzed skin, and smoky eyes.



Following the red carpet, Perry changed into another all-denim look for her performance of "Where We Started" with Thomas Rhett. Stepping onto the stage, the singer went full-on country chic in a strapless dark denim dress with a leg slit that was outlined in frayed fringe. Underneath her gown, she paired fishnet tights with black boots, and topped off her outfit with a classic cowboy hat.

Getty

Earlier this year, Perry revisited her viral Versace VMAs dress during Mo Heart’s Amazon Music digital series, “The Walk In,” back in September. “I asked [rapper] Riff Raff to come with me,” Perry said, “and we both wore matching Versace that actually pays homage to Justin and Britney.” She added, "That moment Britney gave us was the moment, and I wanted to pay my respects.”