Katy Perry’s Canadian Tuxedo Included Bell Bottoms and a Matching Waistcoat

From a beer-can bra to the wildest Met Gala look to date, Katy Perry is always keeping us on our toes with her bold, playful fashion choices — and her latest outfit further proved that she'll never forgo her inner quirk.

On Thursday, the pop star touched down in London town for a date night with her fiancé Orlando Bloom in a celebrity-loved fail-proof outfit: a Canadian tuxedo. The tried-and-true denim-on-denim look consisted of a pair of medium-wash high-waisted, wide-leg jeans and a coordinating fitted waistcoat (complete with a collar and sparkly buttons). Further elevating her blue jean baby ensemble, Katy added a pair of pointed-toe nude pumps and a black quilted handbag with a gold chain.

Backgrid

Beauty-wise, Katy opted for a low-key makeup look of a smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip, and she styled her signature brunette locks in loose curls and a middle part.

For his part, Orlando also sported denim that consisted of dark blue jeans and a crisp white tee, which he wore under an oversized cream-colored button-up vest. The actor completed the look with burnt rust loafers and a pair of tinted Aviator glasses that matched his fiancée's 70s-inspired outfit.

Katy Perry/Instagram

Just last month, the star was spotted in another celeb-approved trend: French girl fringe. When announcing a new collection of vinyl to celebrate the anniversaries of three of her biggest hits, the multi-hyphenate debuted a new hairdo. She styled her long raven hair straight with freshly chopped piece-y fringe that fell at her mid-forehead.

