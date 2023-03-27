Katy Perry Transported Us Back to the 2000s With Her Camo Cargo Pants and Matching Corset

Some things never change.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on March 27, 2023 @ 10:15AM
When it comes to pop star style in the 2000s vs. 2023, not much has changed. The tried and true outfit formula of a tiny top and low-rise pants (whether jeans or cargos) is still a popular pairing amongst today's legion of superstars. Just look at Katy Perry, for example, who transported us back to the early aughts with her latest look.

On Sunday, the singer shared her OOTD in a slideshow of snapshots posted to Instagram, and in the photos, she combined a pair of wide-leg cargo pants in a washed-out camouflage print that featured a contrasting camo pattern on the pockets with a matching corset on top. She accessorized with rose-tinted aviator sunglasses, layers of necklaces, and beige boots. 

Her dark hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, while the rest of her glam included a glossy pink lip and glowing skin. "I want YOU to watch #AmericanIdol tonight cause it’s the last day of auditions omg ahhh," she wrote in the caption, plugging the singing competition series.

Days earlier, Katy, always the style icon, revisited her most iconic fashion moments with Vogue during the publication's "Life in Looks" video series. One outfit that stood out? Her 2017 Met Gala gown, a custom John Galliano design. She said the red wool coat covered in crystals and matching crimson chiffon dress and dramatic veil made her feel like she finally "belonged in fashion."

"I didn't want to wear something that was designer just because it was designer," Perry said of her previous approach to getting dressed up. "I only wore it if it spoke to me and if it helped represent who I was at the time and I was really this [Met Gala look] at that moment too. I felt like, 'Wow I'm in sync with fashion and who I am.'"

