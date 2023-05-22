Katy Perry Wore a Sheer Orange Two-Piece Set Littered With a Trio of Keyhole Cutouts

Leave it to Katy Perry to treat American Idol more like a fashion contest than the singing competition it is. From a divisive zebra two-piece ensemble to her sheer, ruffled gown, Perry has proved that her fashion prowess is just as exemplary as her singing skills over the course of the season's 20 episodes — and unsurprisingly, for last night's finale, she ended her parade of her very good looks on a high note.

Combining three sexy trends into a single outfit, Katy shared her OOTN on Instagram and captioned the solo snap, “Orange u glad it was a great #idolfinale? 🍊🧡.” For the show's final episode, the pop star opted for a bright orange, sequined two-piece set by Giuseppe Di Morabito. The plunging crop top featured a trio of keyhole cutouts that were accented by rosettes at the bodice, while the rest of her alluring ensemble featured coordinating high-waisted briefs worn underneath a matching see-through netted skirt. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and orange crocodile-embossed strappy Aquazzura heels.

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images

The singer wore her black hair in beach-y waves with a side part, and added sparkly eyeshadow, bright pink blush, and matching lipstick.

Leading up to the crowning of the season 21 winner, Iam Tongi, Katy revealed how deeply moved she was by his performance. “Can I just say one thing? In between you and Megan [Danielle] I had to grab a little tissue and fold it into a triangle because every time you come on and you sing the vibration that comes out of your mouth, it goes through the weeds of people’s hearts and it just gets to them," she shared. "It moves us so much. So when you sing, I am ready to feel, baby.”

