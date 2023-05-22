Katy Perry Wore a Sheer Orange Two-Piece Set Littered With a Trio of Keyhole Cutouts

This isn’t amateur hour.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 @ 09:41AM
Katy Perry American Idol Finale
Photo:

Katy Perry/IG

Leave it to Katy Perry to treat American Idol more like a fashion contest than the singing competition it is. From a divisive zebra two-piece ensemble to her sheer, ruffled gown, Perry has proved that her fashion prowess is just as exemplary as her singing skills over the course of the season's 20 episodes — and unsurprisingly, for last night's finale, she ended her parade of her very good looks on a high note.

Combining three sexy trends into a single outfit, Katy shared her OOTN on Instagram and captioned the solo snap, “Orange u glad it was a great #idolfinale? 🍊🧡.” For the show's final episode, the pop star opted for a bright orange, sequined two-piece set by Giuseppe Di Morabito. The plunging crop top featured a trio of keyhole cutouts that were accented by rosettes at the bodice, while the rest of her alluring ensemble featured coordinating high-waisted briefs worn underneath a matching see-through netted skirt. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and orange crocodile-embossed strappy Aquazzura heels.

Katy Perry American Idol Season Finale

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images

The singer wore her black hair in beach-y waves with a side part, and added sparkly eyeshadow, bright pink blush, and matching lipstick. 

Leading up to the crowning of the season 21 winner, Iam Tongi, Katy revealed how deeply moved she was by his performance. “Can I just say one thing? In between you and Megan [Danielle] I had to grab a little tissue and fold it into a triangle because every time you come on and you sing the vibration that comes out of your mouth, it goes through the weeds of people’s hearts and it just gets to them," she shared. "It moves us so much. So when you sing, I am ready to feel, baby.”

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Paired Her Extremely Low-Cut Dress With a Coordinating Exposed Bra
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Recreated Her Sister Bella's Vintage Fishtail Jean Paul Gaultier Gown at Cannes
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Striped Cutout Dress With a Controversial Summer Shoe
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawerence's Backless Gown Featured a Strappy, Spine-Revealing Design From Behind
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Netted Dress With Wet Hair on the Red Carpet
elle fanning cannes
Elle Fanning's Cannes Party Dress Was Equal Parts Disco and Avant-Garde
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Slinky Red Carpet Slip Dress Doubles as the Perfect Summer Uniform
Katie Holmes Red Sea Festival
Katie Holmes’s Tuxedo Included Eye-Catching Fuchsia Crystal Heels
Beyonce London World Tour
Beyoncé Just Put a Summery Spin on the Power Suit
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Red Carpet Look Was Extremely Sheer and Extremely Low-Cut
emily ratajkowski photoshoot shower swimsuit
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Cheeky Orange Bikini to Announce Her New Swimwear Collab
Rose Blackpink
Rosé Wore a Super-Sleek and Subtly Sexy Slipdress at Cannes
khloe kardashian new york city black set
Khloé Kardashian Paired Her Totally See-Through Two-Piece Set With a Giant Metal Scarf
Katie Holmes Cannes
Katie Holmes Just Proved Coastal Grandmother Is Still in for Summer 2023
Kate Middleton Visits The Anna Freud Charity
Kate Middleton's Kelly Green Shirtdress Was Sending a Special Message
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Silver Sequined Tube Dress Is the Perfect Party Look for Summer