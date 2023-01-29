Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet

While posing for pics with Orlando Bloom's ex Miranda Kerr.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on January 29, 2023 @ 10:55AM
Katy Perry

Last night, Katy Perry made a statement in more ways than one at the annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. Not only was her bold take on the gala gown an unexpected choice, but so was her company on the red carpet.

For the formal occasion, Katy made a case for wearing a bra top at an evening event, pairing a metallic version with a matching high-waisted ballgown skirt. The ab-baring shirt featured a flattering scoop neckline, thick straps, and circular ribbed detailing on its lower half. Taking a sartorial risk that paid off, Katy accessorized with dangling gold-chain earrings and a stack of bangles on one wrist. Her dark hair was pulled back into an elegant updo with a face-framing tendril, and she rounded out her glam with a matte pink lip and long lashes. 

At the event, Katy presented model, entrepreneur, and her fiancé Orlando Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, with the night's Excellence in Arts Award. But before they synched up on stage, the two posed for pictures together on the red carpet. In the snapshots, Miranda wore a white strapless dress with ruching, and finished off her look with silver peep-toe heels and bombshell waves. 

Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr

Kerr, who shares 11-year-old son Flynn with Bloom, has previously spoken about her easy relationship with Perry. "From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me," the supermodel said during a conversation on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast in 2021. "It's incredible that we've been able to find other partners who work really well with us. Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind."

Miranda added that she and Katy "just clicked instantly so easily, like we had been friends before or something" when they were introduced for the first time. 

