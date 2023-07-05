Katy Perry Channeled Audrey Hepburn for a Matching Couple Moment With Orlando Bloom

The perfect Wimbledon wardrobe.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on July 5, 2023
Every year, celebrities and royals alike put on their preppiest sports spectator looks and attend the historic Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The 2023 tournament kicked off over the weekend and many A-listers like David Beckham, Elle Fanning, Leslie Mann, and Kate Middleton (who wore a very '80s-inspired mint green blazer) have already made an appearance at the competition.

Two more celebs to sit courtside were Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom. The two attended a match between Jodie Burrage and Daria Kasatkina on Wednesday in two very sophisticated matching couple outfits. Perry took an Audrey Hepburn-inspired approach to her look in a navy blue off-the-shoulder long-sleeved top tucked into a white midiskirt. Her polka-dot ascot, black cat-eye sunglasses, and tiny baby bangs were the biggest nods to the fashion icon and actress. Perry finished off the ensemble with pointy-toe blue stilettos and dainty pearl earrings.

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom

For his part, Bloom wore a navy suit with white checkered details layered over a matching striped button-up and monochromatic textured tie. He accessorized with coordinating blue-lensed glasses and a single hoop earring.

During the match, the two were spotted exchanging glances, laughs, and a few whispers. At one point, Bloom even took out his phone to snap a photo of the game while Perry looked on from behind his shoulder. Katy also appeared to sip on a beverage of some sort during the sporting event.

Last month, the singer got candid about going sober in March alongside her fiancé. "For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," she told People while promoting her non-alcoholic apéritifs brand, De Soi. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

