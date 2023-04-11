Katy Perry Looked Angelic in a Plunging White Two Piece

It's that time of the year again: American Idol is in full swing, which means countless very, very good Katy Perry looks. From a rhinestone keyhole cut-out dress to camo cargo pants and a matching corset, Perry treats the ABC show as her runway.

On Monday, the singer and judge posted an Instagram carousel showing off one of her press day looks which included a white latex crop top with criss-cross straps and a plunging neckline and matching high-waisted trousers. White pointy-toe pumps (no silly Labor Day fashion rules here) peeked out from under the floor-skimming pants. To keep with the angelic all-white theme Perry added an cropped ivory jacket.

The photo dump included a series of snaps which captured Perry posing in the mirror taking selfies, though the actual photos were taken by someone on her team. In the last slide, Perry stuck out her tongue at the camera.

Katy Perry/Instagram

"Found these in my photo album from nyc #idol press and thought it was appropriate to share cause I’m feeling PRESSED whittling down our final contestants 😩," Perry captioned the gallery.

On Sunday and Monday's episodes of the long-running competition series, the three judges (Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie) had to narrow down the contestants to the top 24. Pairs of two singers performed with the band to earn a spot in the top before receiving their fate from the judges.