Katie Holmes’ Iconic Y2K Look Included This Pair of Jeans From a Supermodel-Loved Brand

This weekend was one for outfits I will simply describe as "a choice." Between Portia's final accessory-clad look on The White Lotus and Katie Holmes' Y2K-inspired iHeartRadio Jingle Ball ensemble, my Twitter feed looked like I had traveled back in time and stepped into a Limited Too store. Both looks garnered immediate virality, but it was Katie Holmes' outfit that I couldn't stop thinking about, from the bustier-style tunic down to the tennis shoes that don't often grace red carpets. And while the outfit as a whole left me with a lot to think about, I'd be lying if I said I didn't immediately set out to find the jeans. The relaxed-fit, light-wash, and raw-hem design gives these jeans a lived-in, vintage look. And though I wouldn't have been surprised if this entire outfit had been thrifted, I learned the denim in question was actually from Reformation, a brand worn by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lopez. Reformation Shop now: $148; thereformation.com Holmes took to the red carpet in the sustainable brand's Wilder High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, which are made of an organic cotton and its Tencel x Refibra Lyocell blend that gives them softness and a little stretch. These pants have an intentionally longer inseam, which provides that vintage look, and a slim fit through the waist with room through the leg. And while the exact colorway Holmes is wearing is no longer available, there are still seven other options to choose from, including the shade Maldives, which is nearly identical. While it might not have that same raw hem, it maintains that same light wash, with vintage-inspired fading across the front thighs. And if you really want the look, it's easily achievable at home with scissors (speaking from personal experience). Luckily, some of the other colorways are now 50 percent off, including rhinestone black, Vogue, and cacao pinstripe, which likewise feels Y2K-inspired. Reformation Shop now: $94 (Originally $188); thereformation.com Whether you're looking to recreate the look that broke the internet or simply wanting to add some vintage-looking denim to your wardrobe, you can get the red carpet-ready jeans today from Reformation.