Katie Holmes Pulled Off the Wet Hair Trend in a Leather Midiskirt

It’s no secret Katie Holmes is tied up in appearances. Between sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, stepping out for opening night of her new off-Broadway project, The Wanderers, and directing and starring in Rare Objects (coming out in April), the actress has proven she’s the unofficial queen of relatable style when it comes to a booked and busy schedule.

Case in point? The actress kicked off the week in a look that’s familiar to most — wet hair, a crewneck sweater, and a skirt — for a day in the city. Letting her damp strands air dry, Katie seemingly left in a hurry and wore a beige crewneck sweater and a brown leather Mango midiskirt that she paired with slouchy black pointed-toe boots.

While hurrying out the door, she left with her phone in hand and a hair tie on her wrist (in case of an emergency, of course), and sporting tiny brown sunglasses and a cream shearling moto jacket draped over her shoulder. Essentially, the entire ensemble was a Monday mood personified.

Last week, Katie toed the line between business on top and party on bottom on the red carpet for her new off-Broadway play The Wanderers. Wearing a wool herringbone blazer in beige with a simple white T-shirt underneath, she paired the classic combo with something unexpected: a leather skirt with metal links and carwash-like fringe from Kate Hundley's 2023 Pre-Fall collection. And just a day before, Katie offered an edgy approach to a basic black turtleneck with a matching long black blazer jacket: a pair of zebra-print trousers covered in tiny sequins.

