Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer

As a fashion editor, I try a lot of different brands. One look through my wardrobe, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. But even when tons of new labels are flying my way, I manage to find a few selects that stand out from the rest. One of those brands is Vivaia.

Vivaia is a shoe, clothing, and accessories brand that prioritizes style, comfort, and sustainability. The brand’s Running Heels, which I once wore for over 12 hours with no aches or pains, are what first reeled me in. Then, I was all about its summer-perfect sandals. Now, I’m obsessed with the label’s V Prime Sneakers — and it seems like Katie Holmes is, too.

Earlier this week, Holmes was spotted out and about in New York City wearing Fanka Body Sculpt Leggings and a white Fanka InstaBreeze Training shirt. She threw on a drawstring pouch to hold all of her necessities, and slipped on Vivaia’s V Prime Sneakers in a green colorway. Wait — did I just say she slipped on the same exact sneakers I’m in love with? I sure did, and her summer street style looked effortlessly cool because of them.

While I love Holmes and wish it was her style influence that persuaded me to buy the V Prime Sneakers, I’ve actually owned the pair for six months, though I went with the pink version. So, either Holmes and I have similar taste, or we’re actually twins. Either way, having a superstar and fashion editor sign off on the same kicks is no small feat. Better yet, they’re really worth the hype. Complete with a round toe, water-repellant upper, moisture-wicking insole, and breathable material, they’re the real deal. They’re also lightweight and ultra-comfortable, feeling flexible on the heel, spacious in the toe box, and grippy on the bottom. Oh, and did I mention that they’re currently up to 14 percent off? Because they are.

Since snagging my own V Prime trainers half a year ago, I’ve also put them to the test. I’ve worn them all over New York City, trekking up and down the streets, chasing subway cars, running in the rain, and traveling cross-country in them. Through it all, they’ve stayed dry, kept their form, and provided a plush, cloud-like bed for my feet. Even better, I’ve popped them in the washer when they’ve gotten a bit mucky, and enjoyed fresh, clean kicks in an instant.

The Vivaia V Prime Sneakers additionally pair with almost everything in my wardrobe thanks to their sleek design and versatility. Choose between solid base colors such as white, black, and camo, and enjoy colorful back tabs including blue, fashion editor-selected pink, and Holmes-worn green. Sizes range from 35 to 43, giving most women and men a perfect fit.

If you can’t wait to twin with Holmes and yours truly, then add the Vivaia V Prime Sneakers to your cart. Afterall, they’re currently discounted.

