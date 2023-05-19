Katie Holmes’s Tuxedo Included Eye-Catching Fuchsia Crystal Heels

She can do no wrong.

Published on May 19, 2023 @ 11:23AM
Katie Holmes Red Sea Festival
When you're Katie Holmes — actress, director, and screenwriter extraordinaire — a standard pantsuit just won't cut it. That's why when it came time to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday, Holmes put a refreshingly sexy, bold spin on the power suit.

For the occasion, Holmes wore black separates that'll have just about anyone second-guessing their favorite LBD. She teamed a double-breasted, form-fitting black tuxedo jacket that highlighted her waist with a matching bandage-style zip-front pencil skirt. She accessorized with fuchsia crystal-buckle heels (for a pop of color), diamond threader earrings, and a sequined black clutch — just in case there wasn't already enough stealth wealth happening in the 'fit.

Holmes styled her long brown hair into a tousled middle-part bun with face-framing bangs, and she finished her glam with a smoky eye, bronzed cheeks, and a daring red lip.

Katie Holmes Cannes

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Before slipping into the suit, Katie had a booked and busy day chock-full of very good outfits. While attending several panels at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, she sported two spring-ready ensembles that ushered in “coastal grandmother” vibes.

Starting off the day strong, she wore an all-beige ensemble, in which she teamed her relaxed blazer and matching paper-bag waist trousers with a white mock-neck top and cream snakeskin boots. That outfit was followed by a wardrobe change that proved that dressing like your grandmother is still very much in style. She paired cream linen wide-leg cargo pants with a pale yellow zip-up jacket and a chartreuse cotton T-shirt. Silver satin knotted kitten heels from Le Monde Béryl, Rainbow K hoop earrings, and her signature nose ring completed the relaxed aesthetic.

