Katie Holmes Just Wore the Y2K Look We Never Thought We'd See Again

Joey Potter, is that you?

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on December 10, 2022
Katie Holmes
Is it the year 2022, or 2002? That's the question we're asking ourselves after stumbling upon a photo of Katie Holmes's latest red carpet look — and based solely on the bootcut jeans and tunic-length tube top, we'd guess the latter. 

On Friday, the actress attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in a controversial Y2K combo we thought we'd never see again. For the occasion, Katie coupled a navy strapless top that hit below her hips with a pair of baggy light-wash denim and matching dark blue sneakers. Perhaps the only clue that the outfit wasn't a total throwback was the bustier-style detailing on the bodice of her shirt. 

Katie's one accessory was her nose ring, and she wore her brunette waves down with a middle part. Meanwhile, a matte pink lip and shimmery eyeshadow provided the finishing touches to her look.

This isn't the only Y2K style Katie has revived as of recently. Back in April, the Dawson's Creek alum brought back the impractical skinny scarf pairing it with a striped button-down and straight-leg jeans, and before that, she wore another early 2000s-inspired outfit that consisted of a white thank top, low-rise drawstring pants, and Birkenstocks. 

