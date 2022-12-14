Katie Holmes's Stylist Broke Her Silence on Her Controversial Y2K Look

The outfit seen 'round the world.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 @ 10:59AM
Katie Holmes 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Y2K Look
Photo:

Getty Images

In case you missed it, Katie Holmes went viral over the weekend for a very nostalgic Y2K outfit that caused quite a stir. Holmes attended the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball and walked the carpet in a strapless sapphire tunic over boot-cut jeans paired with black sneakers, and the internet had some thoughts about the controversial, early aughts-inspired OOTD.

Now, her stylist Brie Welch has come to the defense of the outfit in question during an interview with The New York Times, saying the style choice was a culmination of both her and Holmes's taste. "We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there," she explained. The fashion guru added that the sporty kicks were the actress and director's idea.

"On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa (and nothing is more comfortable!)," Welch added.

The stylist to the stars, who also shared the article on her Instagram, stated that the tube top was not a dress, although, regardless Holmes is "more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later." The actress also showed her support for the outfit by reposting the NYT article on her Story.

Although Welch insists the top was a tunic, Holmes wouldn't be the first to resurrect the trend. Gabrielle Union paired a sequin dress with black leggings on the red carpet, while Dua Lipa recently wore a chaotic dress with built-in pants.

Related Articles
These Are the Exact Jeans Katie Holmes Wore in Her Iconic Y2K Look That Broke the Internet
Katie Holmes’ Iconic Y2K Look Included This Pair of Jeans From a Supermodel-Loved Brand
Mindy Kaling Red Dress IG
Mindy Kaling Wore a Super-Sexy Red Dress With the Coolest Sleeve Detail
Kylie Jenner Instagram Aspen Skims onesie
Kylie Jenner Styled the Sexiest Button-Up Onesie With the Fuzziest Boots
Vanessa Hudgens Hard Rock Hotel opening NYC
Vanessa Hudgens Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows
Lily Collins Blue Set Beige Coat New York City December 2022
Lily Collins Paired Her Coordinating Set With the Most Unexpected Coat
Dua Lipa Jade Cropper Dress and Pants Instagram Post December 2022
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Confusing Combination of a Cut-out Dress and Pants
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Black Latex Bikini with Fuzzy Boots
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Holiday Dress of Our Dreams
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore an Ultra-Cozy Take on the Barbiecore Trend
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Y2K Look We Never Thought We'd See Again
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Dialed Up the Drama in a Black Cutout Gown with a Crystalized Halter Strap
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore an Ab-Baring Cutout Gown for a Date with Her Son Ryder Robinson
Emily Ratajkowski Tie Dye NYC Look
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Matching Tie-Dye Set For Her Latest NYC Stroll
Khloe Kardashian Revolve Winterland
Khloé Kardashian Elevated a SKIMS Bodysuit With All-Leather Everything
Kaia Gerber Celine fashion show Los Angeles Wiltern
Kaia Gerber Wore the Tiniest Disco Ball Dress to the Celine After-party
Jessica Chastain Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel
Jessica Chastain Looked Like an Icy Mermaid in a Blue Gown