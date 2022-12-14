Katie Holmes's Stylist Broke Her Silence on Her Controversial Y2K Look

In case you missed it, Katie Holmes went viral over the weekend for a very nostalgic Y2K outfit that caused quite a stir. Holmes attended the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball and walked the carpet in a strapless sapphire tunic over boot-cut jeans paired with black sneakers, and the internet had some thoughts about the controversial, early aughts-inspired OOTD.

Now, her stylist Brie Welch has come to the defense of the outfit in question during an interview with The New York Times, saying the style choice was a culmination of both her and Holmes's taste. "We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there," she explained. The fashion guru added that the sporty kicks were the actress and director's idea.

"On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa (and nothing is more comfortable!)," Welch added.

The stylist to the stars, who also shared the article on her Instagram, stated that the tube top was not a dress, although, regardless Holmes is "more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later." The actress also showed her support for the outfit by reposting the NYT article on her Story.

Although Welch insists the top was a tunic, Holmes wouldn't be the first to resurrect the trend. Gabrielle Union paired a sequin dress with black leggings on the red carpet, while Dua Lipa recently wore a chaotic dress with built-in pants.