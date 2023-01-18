Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is an Ode to '80s Maximalism

Take note: Katie Holmes is not limiting her jewelry to just delicate chains and tiny gold hoops. Instead, she's giving her stamp of approval to the bolder, the better gems.

Ushering in '80s maximalism with her latest look, the actress and producer put a sexy yet sophisticated spin on statement jewelry while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For the occasion, Holmes sported an ensemble from the Michael Kors Collection: a black double crepe sablé blazer with a matching fringed skirt and a white charmeuse shirt, along with sheer tights. The outfit was quite unexpected when compared to Katie's go-to easy denim and cashmere coats, but the most eye-catching detail of all was her ginormous gold earrings. The mega jewelry was accompanied by a couple of gold rings, and, of course, her signature hoop nose ring. Black pointed-toe heels with crystal embellishments completed the look.

Beauty-wise, her dewy, simple glam paired flawlessly with her slick-back braided ponytail.

During her late-night appearance, Holmes told host Jimmy Fallon that she’s “terrified” rehearsing for her upcoming debut on Off-Broadway. The Wanderers, now in rehearsals, will begin previews on January 26, and opening night is set for February 16. "Some actors, they get into it, and they get used to it, and they roll in and they do it. I'm not that person. I have to read through my lines every day, and I am terrified until closing night. One time, I went blank, and I forgot a line, and it was so scary."

She added, "When I work, I tend to become very superstitious. I have these different rituals; if I eat a certain meal, and the show goes well, then I only eat that meal for the run of the show. It drives everyone around me crazy."

