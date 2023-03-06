Katie Holmes Paired a Fishnet Top with Wet Hair

Mermaidcore meets the boardroom.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
While half of Hollywood is across the pond in Paris observing shows at the final stop of Fashion Month, Katie Holmes is turning the New York City sidewalks into her own personal runway. All while embracing the (slightly) warmer weather and giving a masterclass in wearing sparkles in a non-extra way.

On Monday, Holmes stepped out for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in an oversized pale yellow pantsuit consisting of a structured blazer and baggy trousers with a quirky folded waistband detail. Under the jacket, Holmes wore a white bedazzled fishnet shirt over a matching bra and finished off the look with beige suede pointy-toe pumps and a brown leather bag.

She accessorized with blue and silver drop earrings and her hair was styled in wet-looking beach waves (not her first time dabbling in this look), resurrecting the celebrity-beloved trend seen on stars like Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox.

Katie Holmes Michael Kors Collection Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Show

Getty Images

Although the actress is sitting out PFW, she participated in New York's Fashion Week festivities, where she sat front row at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 show in a blazer and zebra-print pants, another controversial fad currently making a comeback. At the show, she sat next to a few of her A-list peers, including Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson, Savannah Guthrie, and Alan Cumming.

Perhaps her absence in Paris is a result of her busy work schedule — the actress is currently starring in an off-Broadway play The Wanderers and promoting her film Rare Objects, which will be in theaters and on demand on next month. Last week, she shared a trailer for the movie to her Instagram writing, "I am so excited to share the trailer for Rare Objects. It is a film about friendship, resilience, truth and beauty. It will be in theaters and on demand April 14."

