Katie Holmes's Socks-Over-Sweatpants Look Is a Major Weekend Mood

Especially when paired with her favorite, ultra-comfy sneakers.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on August 6, 2023 @ 01:12PM
Katie Holmes
Photo:

Getty

Katie Holmes is no stranger to trying out risky trends. The actress has not only worn jeans on the red carpet, but teamed her denim with a dress (gasp!), and she's recently stepped out in a pair of very controversial clogs. Oh, and don't forget the kitten heels.

But arguably nothing comes close to surpassing her latest fashion feat over the weekend. 

On Saturday, Holmes pulled off the tricky socks-over-sweatpants look while running errands in New York's NoHo neighborhood. Tucking her gray Alo joggers into her black-and-white Adidas tube socks, Katie finished off the bottom portion of her outfit with her favorite $90 Samba sneakers. On top, meanwhile, she nonchalantly threw on a white graphic tee printed with photos of a vintage television and record player. 

Katie Holmes

Getty

As casual as it was, Holmes elevated her off-duty weekend style with tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses, layered gold jewelry, and a black leather A.P.C. tote bag. She went makeup-free for the low-key occasion, and styled her long brunette hair down in air-dried waves.

This summer, Katie has been wearing her Adidas Samba sneakers on repeat — and not just with sweatpants. Back in June, the Dawson's Creek alum paired her favorite shoe with her go-to outfit formula of jeans and a simple white T-shirt, and a few weeks after that, she was spotted in them again while wearing black socks, a black cardigan, and green pleated trousers.

