Katie Holmes Yassified a Basic Black Turtleneck With Sequined Zebra Pants

Katie Holmes has been a denim style icon for decades — from JNCOs to baggy carpenter jeans, and even the controversial light-wash pair she wore on the red carpet recently. But yesterday, she traded her signature trouser style for something a little different.



On Thursday, the actress was photographed outside the Michael Kors spring/summer 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week, and for the stylish occasion, she wore a basic black turtleneck layered underneath a matching long black blazer-jacket, both of which were jazzed up by a pair of zebra-print pants covered in tiny sequins. The black and white animal print slacks featured an extra long inseam that hid her heels, as well as a flattering flared-leg silhouette. Katie accessorized with a black pill-shaped clutch and dangling diamond earrings, while her beauty look consisted of a glossy blowout, rosy cheeks, and a matte pink lip.



While Katie's zebra pants were certainly the loudest, they weren't the only chic item she wore that day. Earlier, Holmes was spotted on a casual stroll around the city, wearing another black and white outfit that included a black midi dress underneath a white shirt-slash-jacket and matching tights with knee-high boots.

Getty

At the Michael Kors show, Katie revealed her winter fashion formula to Vogue ("layering and great coats") before breaking down her cold-weather style secrets in more detail. "The art of layering in New York is, you want to start with a thin layer. Then add another thin layer. Then a chunky sweater. Then a coat—because you don’t know where your day is going to take you," she explained. "And you want to cinch the waist, so you don’t look like you’re wearing a sleeping bag."