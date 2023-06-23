Katie Holmes Wore the Lightweight Summer Staple Jennifer Lawrence Just Stepped Out In

No matter which trends I try or who I look to for style inspiration, I always run back to Katie Holmes’ easy-going sense of fashion. Whether she dons a billowy skirt, statement purse, or a highly controversial shoe, I know I can count on the actress for a practical yet flattering ‘fit. Case in point? Holmes’ recent rainy-day ensemble.

It’s officially summer, so it’s safe to say that she was not expecting the weather to quite literally rain on her parade. Still, she looked flawless at Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner last week, wearing a basic white tee, embellished leather jacket, and — my favorite piece — silk pants.

Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe

But I have to be honest: I used to write off silky pants, fearing they’d show every single curve and panty line — there’s a time and a place for the naked trend, and this isn’t it. That was until I secured my own pair of satin pants from Express, which feature a very similar silhouette to this $37 pair. I instantly fell in love with the Holmes-worn trend, receiving nonstop compliments from just about everyone — and I now see it as part of my fashion editor duty to tell you why they’re just so good.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about silky pants is the vast amount of silhouettes available — because let’s face it, it’s never one size (or style) fits all. I opted for a cargo pant variation, which is great for adding a bit of grunge to your overall ensemble. On the other hand, you can make like Holmes and reach for a sleek pair of wide-leg trousers that are perfect for channeling your inner boss babe. The key to discovering a pair you love is finding a pant that meets all of your fashion wants, whether that’s a tie-front closure, elastic waistband, or a free-flowing hemline.

Satin pants not only look good, but they feel good, too. The lightweight material is ideal for summer; it floats atop your skin instead of pressing against your body like jeans often do. The airy fabric is also easy to move around in, giving you the ultimate freedom to dance and play, like every summer go-getter should. Best of all, silky-soft pants are so comfortable, you can wear them out and about just as easily as you can lounge in them at home.

But Katie Holmes and I aren’t the only ones obsessed with flowy pants. Jennifer Lawrence just stepped out in a similar pair, teaching us how to dress them down. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union sprused her own pair up last week, demonstrating just how versatile they are.

Shop the below silky pants to see why stars and editors are obsessed with the summer staple. You can even try the trend for less, with prices starting at $26.

