Katie Holmes Wore the Lightweight Summer Staple Jennifer Lawrence Just Stepped Out In

Amazon has a lookalike for $26.

By Staff Author
Published on June 23, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie Holmes
Photo:

Getty Images

No matter which trends I try or who I look to for style inspiration, I always run back to Katie Holmes’ easy-going sense of fashion. Whether she dons a billowy skirt, statement purse, or a highly controversial shoe, I know I can count on the actress for a practical yet flattering ‘fit. Case in point? Holmes’ recent rainy-day ensemble.  

It’s officially summer, so it’s safe to say that she was not expecting the weather to quite literally rain on her parade. Still, she looked flawless at Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner last week, wearing a basic white tee, embellished leather jacket, and — my favorite piece — silk pants.   

8 Katie Holmes-Inspired Satin Pants

Katie Holmes Got Caught in the Rain Wearing the Lightweight Summer Staple I Always Get Compliments On

Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe

But I have to be honest: I used to write off silky pants, fearing they’d show every single curve and panty line — there’s a time and a place for the naked trend, and this isn’t it. That was until I secured my own pair of satin pants from Express, which feature a very similar silhouette to this $37 pair. I instantly fell in love with the Holmes-worn trend, receiving nonstop compliments from just about everyone — and I now see it as part of my fashion editor duty to tell you why they’re just so good.  

Amazon Betusline Women's Satin Silky Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Nordstrom HOUSE OF CB Daria Cargo Satin Trousers

Nordstrom

Shop now: $149; nordstrom.com

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Wide Leg Satin Pants Casual Elastic Waist Loose Trousers with Pocket

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

Perhaps the most exciting thing about silky pants is the vast amount of silhouettes available — because let’s face it, it’s never one size (or style) fits all. I opted for a cargo pant variation, which is great for adding a bit of grunge to your overall ensemble. On the other hand, you can make like Holmes and reach for a sleek pair of wide-leg trousers that are perfect for channeling your inner boss babe. The key to discovering a pair you love is finding a pant that meets all of your fashion wants, whether that’s a tie-front closure, elastic waistband, or a free-flowing hemline. 

Satin pants not only look good, but they feel good, too. The lightweight material is ideal for summer; it floats atop your skin instead of pressing against your body like jeans often do. The airy fabric is also easy to move around in, giving you the ultimate freedom to dance and play, like every summer go-getter should. Best of all, silky-soft pants are so comfortable, you can wear them out and about just as easily as you can lounge in them at home. 

But Katie Holmes and I aren’t the only ones obsessed with flowy pants. Jennifer Lawrence just stepped out in a similar pair, teaching us how to dress them down. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union sprused her own pair up last week, demonstrating just how versatile they are. 

Shop the below silky pants to see why stars and editors are obsessed with the summer staple. You can even try the trend for less, with prices starting at $26. 

Amazon MakeMeChic Women's Satin Silk High Waisted Wide Leg Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Nordstrom Jody Alice + Olivia Slit Front Satin Pants

Nordstrom

Shop now: $316 (Originally $395); nordstrom.com 

Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Satin Trousers

Nordstrom

Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Cinq Ã  Sept Ruthy Satin Trousers

Nordstrom

Shop now: $225 (Originally $375); nordstrom.com

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Satin Jogger Pants Casual High Waist Long Lounge Pant Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Took Notes From Kendall Jenner by Wearing a Sheer Top With Menswear
Herbal Dynamics Beauty Eye Cream That Makes Dark Circles Disappear
Shoppers Say They No Longer Wear Concealer Thanks to This Eye Cream That Makes Dark Circles “Disappear”
Amazon Fashion
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Early Prime Day Fashion Deals for Up to 70% Off
Related Articles
Katie Holmes "Rare Objects" Screening
Katie Holmes Just Wore Ballet Flats to the Ballet
Amazon Fashion
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Early Prime Day Fashion Deals for Up to 70% Off
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s Easy-to-Wear Sandals Are Bound to Be Big for Summer
Woman Wearing a Summer Chiffon Blouse
Shoppers Call This “Very Sexy” Amazon Blouse a “Beautiful Essential” for Summer, and It's Now Just $29
Amazon Shoppers Call This Breezy Activewear Skort Perfect for the Heat
This “Super Comfortable” Activewear Skort Is on Sale for Just $12 Right Now
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis Wore Kate Middleton’s Easy-to-Style Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
Amazon Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
summer-fashion-lead
10 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day With Savings Up to 72% Off
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit on Sale on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers "Feel So Sexy" in This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit That's on Sale for Just $12
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings NYC
Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Ivory One-Shoulder Gown With a Very High Slit
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple
Jennifer Lawrence Red Dress
Jennifer Lawrence Paired a Sheer Tulle Jumpsuit With a Plunging, Structured Blazer
Woman wearing button up shirt
This $19 Quiet Luxury Staple Is “Comfortable” and “Breathable,” According to Amazon Shoppers
Amazon Crochet Cover-Ups
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These Under-$35 Crochet Cover-Ups for Summer
Amazon Floral Halter Dress For Summer
My Mom Won’t Stop Raving About This “Airy” Summer Dress, and You Can Get It From $18 on Amazon
Olivia Wilde Black Sports Bra Black Leggings
OIivia Wilde Just Wore This $64 Supermodel Sneaker With Athleisure