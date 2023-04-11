Katie Holmes’s Latest Gown Featured Sheer Netting, Red Ribbons, and a Full-Length Blazer

Why pick just one trend when you can wear them all? Well, it seems Katie Holmes had that exact thought when dressing for her latest red carpet appearance, where she wore netting, ribbons, and a blazer (oh my!) all at once — and somehow made it totally work.

On Monday night, the actor-director arrived on the red carpet of her upcoming project, Rare Objects, wearing an asymmetrical silver mesh gown (complete with long, red velvet ribbons, a black, ankle-length underlay, and a touch of sparkle) layered underneath a black blazer, which she wore buttoned only at the top. Further adding to the gown’s chaotic energy, Holmes also sported sheer black tights and glitzy, open-toed heels on the carpet, and she accessorized with silver drop earrings and a simple nose ring.

getty images

Katie opted to take a more traditional approach to her glam, pulling her brunette hair into a messy top knot with two face-framing strands, and she finished the look (and matched her gown’s ribbons) by swiping on a very Old Hollywood red lip.

Shortly after walking the carpet, Holmes — who directed, co-wrote, and stars in Rare Objects — shared a snap of her look on Instagram while thanking production designer Michael Fitzgerald for his work on the film.

“Thank you @michaelfitzpd for our seven year journey of creating Rare Objects together,” she wrote. “You are the most amazing friend and production designer and collaborator. I am so proud to continue creating together! Rare Objects in theaters and on demand this Friday, April 14!!!!!!!”