Katie Holmes Just Proved Coastal Grandmother Is Still in for Summer 2023

If there was one trend that summed up the summer of 2022, it was coastal grandmother. Not only was the comfy-casual aesthetic one we were more than happy to get behind, but you didn’t even have to be an actual grandmother to be a coastal one. And although TikTok may now be swapping out last year's coastal grandma fashion for 2023's coastal cowgirl, Katie Holmes, and her crisp linen outfit just proved that dressing like your grandmother is still very much in style.

On Thursday, the actress attended the Kering Women In Motion Talk at the 76th annual Cannes film festival, and by the looks of her outfit, she's definitely Team Coastal. Sporting cream linen wide-leg cargo pants, she expertly styled the basic bottoms with a crisp, pale yellow zip-up jacket and a chartreuse cotton T-shirt. Effortlessly embodying the coastal aesthetic without appearing completely granny-inspired, she rounded out the look with metallic gray two-strap kitten heels, silver hoop earrings, and her signature nose ring.

Holmes wore her long brown hair down in tousled waves with a side part during the mid-day outing, and she finished her glam with dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

John Phillips/Getty Images for Film AlUla

Earlier in the day, Katie was spotted attending the AlUla Creates initiative panel event in yet another coastal-grandmother-inspired look. For the event, she opted to wear an all-beige ensemble, in which she teamed her relaxed blazer and matching paper-bag waist trousers with a white mock-neck top. Cream snakeskin boots, a smattering of rings, and a gold pendant necklace completed her look, and she styled her long, brown hair in effortless waves and a side part.