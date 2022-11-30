Katie Holmes Just Wore Winter’s Most Popular Oversized Accessory, and We Found Similar Styles Under $20

When Katie Holmes steps out in a new look, we make a point to take notes. The actress has long been a trend setter, with the bra -top-and-cardigan combo she wore back in 2019 that is still being one of this year’s hottest knit trends. And this week, she refined a style that once teetered the line of meme-able (we’re looking at Lenny Kravitz), styling an oversized scarf in the chicest way: with a classic sweater, cashmere coat, and relaxed jeans that get the supermodel stamp of approval.

In theory, it’s an incredibly simple look to recreate, but if you’re looking to go note-for-note, that winter-accessory is going to cost you $220. Take one two away and that’s my budget. So I went on the hunt for a Katie Holmes-inspired camel scarf that would speak to the trend without the credit card company having to speak to my bank, and I found three options starting at $15 that are all available on Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $30); amazon.com

This on-sale option from Furtalk uses a blend of fine viscose and modal to give the scarf a cashmere-like feel. Many shoppers noted the ultra-comfortable material, with one calling it, “one of the softest” scarves they own. Others were impressed by the warmth this blanket scarf offered, with one customer putting it to the test during a New York City January. “It’s super soft and cute, but most importantly it’s warm,” they wrote, adding that, “It helped so much with the cold.”

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Riiqiichy’s scarf has over 7,100 five-star ratings and comes in 32 colors, though if we’re staying true to Katie Holmes’ style, Camel is the way to go. The size of this scarf gives it versatility, something many customers rave about. You can wear it as, “scarf, shawl, or wrap,” wrote one shopper who described it as “the perfect weight: not too thick, not too thin.” Another wore it on a trip to Europe, where they said that the scarf kept them warm while “[coming] in clutch when required to cover [their] hair to tour a mosque in Turkey.”

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Unlike the previous two scarves, this option from Wander Agio features blunt, finished ends rather than fringed. Similarly though, it’s available in a number of colors, including a classic beige and vibrant hues like rose, yellow, and blue. And while many bought this scarf for the style, some were pleasantly surprised at the quality and warmth. “This scarf has stood up to some pretty heavy wear [and] isn’t pilling, threading, or showing signs of snags or wear,” wrote one shopper. Another, who notes that they opted for this because they “cannot stand fringe” found it to be, “very warm,” adding that it “does not look cheap.”

Try your hand at this winter-ready Katie Holmes look with these under-$20 scarves you can get on Amazon today.