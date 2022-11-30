Katie Holmes Just Wore Winter’s Most Popular Oversized Accessory, and We Found Similar Styles Under $20

Including the $16 scarf shoppers call “one of the softest” they own.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Katie Holmesâ Chic Oversized Scarf Costs $220, but We Found Similar Amazon Styles for $TK
Photo:

Backgrid

When Katie Holmes steps out in a new look, we make a point to take notes. The actress has long been a trend setter, with the bra -top-and-cardigan combo she wore back in 2019 that is still being one of this year’s hottest knit trends. And this week, she refined a style that once teetered the line of meme-able (we’re looking at Lenny Kravitz), styling an oversized scarf in the chicest way: with a classic sweater, cashmere coat, and relaxed jeans that get the supermodel stamp of approval.

In theory, it’s an incredibly simple look to recreate, but if you’re looking to go note-for-note, that winter-accessory is going to cost you $220. Take one two away and that’s my budget. So I went on the hunt for a Katie Holmes-inspired camel scarf that would speak to the trend without the credit card company having to speak to my bank, and I found three options starting at $15 that are all available on Amazon.

Furtalk Womens Winter Scarf Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawl Wrap

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $30); amazon.com

This on-sale option from Furtalk uses a blend of fine viscose and modal to give the scarf a cashmere-like feel. Many shoppers noted the ultra-comfortable material, with one calling it, “one of the softest” scarves they own. Others were impressed by the warmth this blanket scarf offered, with one customer putting it to the test during a New York City January. “It’s super soft and cute, but most importantly it’s warm,” they wrote, adding that, “It helped so much with the cold.”

RIIQIICHY Women's Scarf Pashmina Shawl

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Riiqiichy’s scarf has over 7,100 five-star ratings and comes in 32 colors, though if we’re staying true to Katie Holmes’ style, Camel is the way to go. The size of this scarf gives it versatility, something many customers rave about. You can wear it as, “scarf, shawl, or wrap,” wrote one shopper who described it as “the perfect weight: not too thick, not too thin.” Another wore it on a trip to Europe, where they said that the scarf kept them warm while “[coming] in clutch when required to cover [their] hair to tour a mosque in Turkey.”

Wander Agio Womens Warm Winter Scarf

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Unlike the previous two scarves, this option from Wander Agio features blunt, finished ends rather than fringed. Similarly though, it’s available in a number of colors, including a classic beige and vibrant hues like rose, yellow, and blue. And while many bought this scarf for the style, some were pleasantly surprised at the quality and warmth. “This scarf has stood up to some pretty heavy wear [and] isn’t pilling, threading, or showing signs of snags or wear,” wrote one shopper. Another, who notes that they opted for this because they “cannot stand fringe” found it to be, “very warm,” adding that it “does not look cheap.”

Try your hand at this winter-ready Katie Holmes look with these under-$20 scarves you can get on Amazon today.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Amazon Fashion Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fashion Section, and We Found the 60 Best Deals to Shop Today
Amazon Fashion BF Deals
The 30 Best Black Friday Fashion Deals at Amazon, According to a Shopping Editor
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are "Perfection," According to 19,900 Shoppers — and They're $12 Now
BF Thanksgiving Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 20 Thanksgiving Deals I’m Adding to My Cart — Starting at $8
Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal Black Friday Tout
We Can’t Believe It: The Coziest Version of This Hollywood-Loved Shoe Is Finally on Sale
J.Crew Black Friday Deals Tout
J.Crew's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off 800+ New Holiday Arrivals, but These Are the 10 Best to Shop
Amazon Sweater Black Friday
Shoppers Say This “Free People Lookalike” Sweater Is So Soft and Flattering — and It’s Under $45 Now
Madewell Fleece-Lined Jeans
I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and I'm Calling It: These Wool-Woven Jeans Are Going to Sell Out
Hailey Bieber Puffer
Hailey Bieber Just Wore This Popular (and Packable) Puffer From a Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand
Customer-loved Amazon sweaters
Out of All the Fall Sweaters on Amazon, These Are the Most-Loved Cardigans, Pullovers, and Turtlenecks
Gigi Hadid Wore This $TK Blazer, but You Can Get a Similar One for $TK on Amazon
Gigi Hadid Ushered in Fall with This Designer Blazer, and We Found a Similar Style for $70
Amazon fashion early Black Friday deals
Amazon Dropped 11,000+ Early Black Friday Fashion Deals — These Are the 30 Best for Up to 81% Off
Amazon Sweater Dresses Under $50
Sweater Dress Season Is Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Cozy Styles for Less Than $50
Amazon Sweaters
Fall-Perfect Sweaters From Amazon’s Best-Selling Brands Are Discounted for Over 30% Off Right Now
Gigi Hadid Is the Second Celebrity This Week to Go Head-to-Toe In the Seasonâs Hottest New Color
Forget Barbie Pink: Gigi Hadid and Charlize Theron Have Confirmed That Blue Is This Season’s Hottest Color
Amazon Has Tons of Bella Hadid- and Katie Holmes-Approved Balletcore Essentials
Amazon Has Tons of Bella Hadid- and Katie Holmes-Approved Balletcore Essentials for Under $50