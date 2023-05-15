Katie Holmes Just Wore a Summer-Ready Version of This 2023 Comeback Skirt Trend

Ruby McAuliffe
Published on May 15, 2023 @ 09:30PM

Katie Holmesâ Latest Street Style Featured the Summer Version of This 2023 Comeback Trend
Katie Holmes’ street style never does us wrong. Her fashion choices are obtainable, featuring spring-perfect jackets, oversized bags, and big, trendy pants. As a fashion editor, I also watch Holmes’ every style move like clockwork as she knows what she’s doing, usually jumping on a fashion craze before it spreads like wildfire. Her most recent NYC ‘fit is the perfect example — she just ushered in the summer version of this 2023 comeback trend. 

Holmes donned a cozy knit sweater, large sunglasses, balletcore slippers, and, in true Katie fashion, a massive purse. But the iconic piece that’s here to stay is none other than her super flowy maxi skirt — and you can secure your own version for as low as $24.

Summer-Ready Maxi Skirts

Maxi skirts are a direct contradiction to the itty bitty bottoms that had been popping up everywhere on stars like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Unfortunately, that micro trend isn’t for everyone, leading to the long silhouette designers like Khaite, Tibi, Altuzarra, and Givenchy have come to love.

Other celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra, Keira Knightley, and Gabrielle Union are calling on the trend for a bit of extra coverage. If you ask me, that’s proof enough that this look is back for summer 2023. One of the cheapest ways to hop on the Holmes-worn trend is with this $24 skirt from Amazon, which features a sweet lettuce trim and is the “perfect, dreamy, flowy skirt for warm summer days,”  according to shoppers.

OCHENTA Women's Elastic Waist Flowing Bohemian Cotton Casual Long Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Shop now: $24 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com

Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Thanks to its extreme versatility, this airy skirt style is great for summer, as it’s often lightweight and loose-fitting. It also caters to nearly everything in your wardrobe, pairing with plain white T-shirts, button-downs, and cardigans alike. (I often reach for a slim-fitting upper to create dramatic proportions and juxtaposition.) Footwear follows the same line of ease, as you don’t have to think too hard about selecting a pair of shoes; Birkenstocks, Mary Janes, and sneakers are all great options. 

Gingham Tiered Linen Blend Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com 

Bias Cut Satin Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom

Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com

This returning trend additionally comes in tons of styles and fabrics, ranging from tiered options, straight frames, textured fabrics, metallic variations, and more, catering to a wide range of styles, no matter your age, body type, or height. So go ahead and take a cue from Holmes by shopping for your favorite maxi skirt version, above. 

