Katie Holmes Spiced Up Everyone's Favorite Leather Jacket and Puddle Pants Outfit Formula

And it was Chanel, naturally.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on June 13, 2023 @ 09:48AM
If there's one thing we can count on in life, it's that Katie Holmes' fashion sense tends to withstand the test of time (see: crisp linen sets and wide-leg pants). Most recently, the actress served another classic look (while simultaneously being entirely relatable) by elevating her signature outfit formula with a leather jacket that could very well be purchased at your local retail store.

On Monday, Holmes stepped out wearing the closet staple in question when attending the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner to celebrate an all-women cohort of ten visual artists who contributed original work to the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Donning head-to-toe Chanel for the occasion, she slipped into a black calfskin jacket from the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2023/24 collection. Leaving the staple unbuttoned, Holmes layered the outerwear over a crisp white tank top, which she tucked into a pair of black silk puddle pants.

Black platform loafers, a crossbody chainmail bag in the brand's classic quilted pattern, layered gold necklaces, her signature nose ring, and Chanel’s “Coco Crush” earrings provided the finishing touches to her designer daytime look. Beauty-wise, Katie kept her glam equally as chic as her outfit (opting to wear her natural brunette waves down with a deep side part), and she complemented her glowing complexion with dark eyeliner and a buttery lip by the brand.

Joining the actress for Chanel’s 16th annual Artists Diner was Oscar Isaac, Tracee Ellis Ross, Stephanie Hsu, Camila Morrone, Iman, and many more, who celebrated and honored their fellow storytellers, leading filmmakers, and artists of this time.

