Katie Holmes Elevated the Classic LBD in a Slinky Slip

A black dress has never looked so good.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 @ 11:17AM
Katie Holmes Black Slinky Dress Bulgari Anniversary Party
Photo:

Getty Images

Everything Katie Holmes touches turns to fashion — which is why she can make baggy jeans and an oversized sweater look like haute couture. So, when the style guru gets ahold of something as sophisticated as a little black dress, you know it's going to be good. And on Wednesday, the actress and producer put a sexy spin on the classic with a slinky plunging slip dress.

Holmes attended the Bulgari 50th anniversary party in New York City in a long black spaghetti strap dress with a flouncy, asymmetric hemline. She paired the LBD with simple jewelry including a gold pendant necklace and a Bulgari watch that wrapped around her wrist. Black, square-toe boots peeked out from under the frock, and her hair was styled in a gently tousled blowout. Her dewy, no-makeup glam flawlessly matched the minimalistic aesthetic.

When she's not being a literal style icon, Holmes is developing (and starring in) authentic films, like her pandemic-era movie Alone Together which premiered at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival. The next project on her docket is a film adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro's novel Rare Objects. And Holmes told Who What Wear in a recent interview that she is loving the control that comes with being behind the cameras. “Having the ability to play a scene and be able to say, ‘Oh, let’s change this line,’ or ‘Say that,’ or ‘Let’s just try this,’ was great because I knew the day, so I knew what we had to achieve. So it was like, Okay, I think we can take the time for this to play a little bit, or No, we don’t need to [waste] time [doing] that now.” 

But she adds that can also be a bit intimidating at times. “I’m in the position of control, and that’s something that I respect. That being said, the true process is something bigger than everybody involved in a very true way because there are so many pieces that have to come together,” she told the publication. “Now you have to be the one in charge saying yes, no, yes, no, and this is the vision I want. But I also depend on everyone.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spice Girls
Melanie C. Says Victoria Beckham Almost Got Her Kicked Out of the Spice Girls
Katie Holmes's Easy-Peasy Outfit Is Perfect For Running Errands
Katie Holmes Brought Back This '90s Staple With an Easy-Peasy Outfit
Dianna Agron Chanel Tribeca Through Her Lens Lunch
Dianna Agron Welcomed Fall In the Perfect Chanel Trench Coat
Katie Holmes Knit Dress and Matching Shawl Walking New York City
Katie Holmes's Knit Dress Came With a Built-in Blanket
Katie Holmes Carpenter Jeans
Katie Holmes Is Campaigning for the Comeback of Carpenter Jeans
Katie Holmes Showed Off Her Nose Ring
Katie Holmes Swapped Her Tiny Nose Ring for a Hoop
TBT: Tom Cruise & Sofia Vergara
TBT: Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara Are the Y2K Couple You Probably Never Knew Existed
Ana de Armas in Front of Greenery in Blue Suit 79th Venice Film Festival
Ana de Armas Just Wore the Warm-Weather Version of Business Professional
Katie Holmes Bobby Wooten Red Carpet Debut
Katie Holmes and Her New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Katie Holmes Baublebar
Katie Holmes Dressed Up Her Low-Key Outfit With the Affordable Jewelry Brand Hollywood Loves
Best Slip Dresses
The Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Summer's Biggest and Sexiest Beach Trend on the Red Carpet
Good American Models Crouching In Pink Clothes Pink Background "Pop Off Pink" Collection
Khloé Kardashian Says Good American's Pink Collection Was in Development Long Before the Barbiecore Craze
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Reminded Us About This Underrated Shirt Trend That Might Be Better Than a White Tee
Best Slips
The Best Shapewear Dresses to 'Slip' Into for Any Occasion  
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Is Embracing the Dark Side