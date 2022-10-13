Katie Holmes Elevated the Classic LBD in a Slinky Slip

Everything Katie Holmes touches turns to fashion — which is why she can make baggy jeans and an oversized sweater look like haute couture. So, when the style guru gets ahold of something as sophisticated as a little black dress, you know it's going to be good. And on Wednesday, the actress and producer put a sexy spin on the classic with a slinky plunging slip dress.

Holmes attended the Bulgari 50th anniversary party in New York City in a long black spaghetti strap dress with a flouncy, asymmetric hemline. She paired the LBD with simple jewelry including a gold pendant necklace and a Bulgari watch that wrapped around her wrist. Black, square-toe boots peeked out from under the frock, and her hair was styled in a gently tousled blowout. Her dewy, no-makeup glam flawlessly matched the minimalistic aesthetic.

When she's not being a literal style icon, Holmes is developing (and starring in) authentic films, like her pandemic-era movie Alone Together which premiered at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival. The next project on her docket is a film adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro's novel Rare Objects. And Holmes told Who What Wear in a recent interview that she is loving the control that comes with being behind the cameras. “Having the ability to play a scene and be able to say, ‘Oh, let’s change this line,’ or ‘Say that,’ or ‘Let’s just try this,’ was great because I knew the day, so I knew what we had to achieve. So it was like, Okay, I think we can take the time for this to play a little bit, or No, we don’t need to [waste] time [doing] that now.”

But she adds that can also be a bit intimidating at times. “I’m in the position of control, and that’s something that I respect. That being said, the true process is something bigger than everybody involved in a very true way because there are so many pieces that have to come together,” she told the publication. “Now you have to be the one in charge saying yes, no, yes, no, and this is the vision I want. But I also depend on everyone.”

