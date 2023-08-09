Katie Holmes Just Gave Us Permission to Wear This Classic, $18 Indoor Staple Outside

She elevated the comfy look with a supermodel-loved sneaker.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Published on August 9, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Katie Holmes Adidas Samba Sneakers
Photo:

Getty Images, Courtesy Adidas

As much as I love a celebrity going-out look, I also find it quite refreshing to see what my favorite stars wear when they’re just trying to keep things casual. And few do low-key better than Katie Holmes — who has spent her summer in editor-approved sneakers, chic activewear, and relaxed denim — because she knows how to marry function with fashion. 

This weekend in New York City, the actress wore what many of us would deem our “couch pants” — aka good ol’ gray sweats. But, she didn’t hit the streets in just a pair of slouchy gray sweatpants, of course: Holmes paired them with an “It” sneaker that transformed the outfit from homebody to street style at its finest. Her Adidas Sambas, the supermodel-, celebrity-, and editor-favorite shoe worn by Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Lawrence, elevated the otherwise-frumpy pants. 

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe

Amazon adidas Men's Samba Classic Soccer Shoe

Amazon

As someone who practically lives in sweatpants, I set out to find a similar, but more affordable alternative to Holmes’ $118 sweats that could help me recreate her cool-but-comfy s look. Below, I found five lookalikes at Amazon starting at just $18.

Hanes is practically synonymous with comfy loungewear. And according to Amazon shoppers, the brand’s cotton-blend joggers are no exception, calling them “extremely comfortable” and “perfectly fitted.” Like Holmes’ gray sweats, Hanes’ style cinches at the ankle, giving you the opportunity to show off your favorite sock and sneaker combo. In addition to the Holmes-inspired gray, this style is also available in black, white, pink, and lilac.  

Amazon Hanes Women's Originals Heavyweight Fleece Joggers

Amazon

Amazon’s in-house brand, Amazon Essentials, also has a pair of classic gray sweats, which are available in 35 colorways and sizes 3XS through 6XL. The sweats boast more than 24,100 five-star ratings. Customers rave that the sweats are “roomy, comfortable, but also stylish,” with one person noting that the tapered leg helps the pants look “not [so] frumpy.” And despite being just $24, a number of shoppers noted how impressed they were with the quality. “They wash well. I’ve washed mine about six times now and [there’s been] no pilling or shedding,” wrote a customer who said the pants were “exactly” what they were looking for.

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

Amazon

Thanks to Holmes, you officially have permission to turn your inside pants into outside pants. (I, for one, am ecstatic to do so.) Find more sweatpants similar to the actress’ gray sweats, below.

Automet Cinch-Bottom Sweatpants

Amazon AUTOMET Women's Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

Amazon

Willow Dance Women's Cinch-Bottom Athletic Sweatpants

Amazon Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

Amazon

Yovela High-Waisted Baggy Sweatpants

Amazon Yovela Womens High Waisted Baggy Sweatpants

Amazon

