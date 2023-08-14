Katie Holmes Can’t Stop Wearing Wardrobe Basics, and I’m Buying These 8 Items to Recreate Her Look

I respect Katie Holmes for being a wardrobe staple queen who’s not afraid to get multiple wears out of the pieces in her closet; in a world so focused on the next trend, Holmes is someone to look at if you’re looking to get the most out of your everyday essentials. Her effortless styling always looks comfortable, and many of the looks she’s been seen in recently are perfect for wearing in summer or fall.

In starting my own fall shopping, I'll be taking a note out of Holmes’ lookbook and buying easy-to-style T-shirts, loose trousers, button-down shirts, and a classic pair of sneakers. Don't know where to start? I rounded up a few of her iconic street-style looks and compiled eight closet classics you can wear now through fall for $100 and under.

I will say it until I turn blue in the face: The best piece you can buy to maximize your wardrobe is a button-down shirt, and Holmes' styling proves my point. I would dress it up by tucking it into belted trousers and pairing it with flats, but a button-down can also be worn more casually with jeans and loafers — like how Holmes styled it.

Either of these outfits could work for summer or fall, which makes Beautife’s lookalike Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt a perfect transitional piece to add to your collection. It comes in sizes S through XL and 36 colors and prints, such as white, blue, green, and stripes. It has a button-front closure, front patch pocket, and pre-rolled sleeves for a relaxed look.

Beautife Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt

Amazon

If there’s one thing about the Dawson's Creek actress, it’s that she's going to dress comfortably. Another go-to Holmes outfit is a simple white tee, her frequently worn Adidas Sambas, and elastic pants. As the mornings and evenings start to get cooler, I, too, am reaching for pants over shorts and considering Acelitt's Drawstring Trouser to recreate her effortless look.

These trousers come in an expansive size range from XS through 3XL and 36 colors and prints, such as navy, gray, khaki, animal print, camo, and floral. It has an adjustable drawstring at the waist and two spacious front pockets. The high-waisted pants fit straight through the legs and aren't too tight or baggy.

Acelitt Drawstring Trousers

Amazon

Getty Images

Everywhere you turn, supermodels and celebrities, including Holmes, have been spotted wearing the Adidas Samba OG Sneakers, and I have been influenced to buy a pair of my own. These came on the scene a bit ago, but considering Holmes has been seen wearing these shoes on multiple occasions, it’s safe to say Sambas have gone from a trend to a wardrobe staple.

The soccer-practice-turned-everyday sneakers are available in sizes 5 through 15 and come in six colors, including black, white, and green, which all feature Adidas' classic three stripes contrasting along the side. The low-cut sneaker has rubber gum soles, a soft leather upper, and a timeless silhouette that’s perfect for daily wear.

Adidas Samba OG Sneakers

Adidas

Holmes has recently downsized from the ludicrously capacious bag we’re used to seeing her carry; instead, sporting a simple tote bag. I looked for a similar square shape and style and found Cluci's Crossbody Bag, which is the perfect size for carrying your daily essentials.

The convertible bag comes in 18 colors and prints and is made from artificial leather that is waterproof and structurally sound, so the bag always stands up straight regardless of what you have stowed inside. It has an adjustable, removable shoulder strap and a second matching crossbody strap, so you can wear the bag two ways. It has a zipper and snap closure to keep your items secure, along with a pocket on the outside of the bag, an inner zipper pocket, and a slip pocket that’s perfect for holding easy-to-reach items.

Cluci Crossbody Bag