Katie Holmes Doesn't Regret Her 2022 Dress-Over-Jeans Outfit

Last year, when Katie Holmes stepped onto a red carpet wearing relaxed-fit jeans and a minidress with sneakers, it was a moment nobody would ever forget. The look was simultaneously a harbinger for the renaissance of a throwback styling move that's forever engrained in the brains of anyone who had a subscription to Teen People or saw that one photo of Ashley Tisdale from the '00s and a reminder that Katie Holmes has always worn whatever she wants, regardless of trends (nosering, anyone?). During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Holmes said that she doesn't regret the look one bit and that she felt "cool" in it. During her sit-down with Barrymore, she called the top a corset, which may explain why she's so into the look, which included sneakers and loose-fit jeans.

"I knew I wanted to dance there 'cause I was going with my nephews. So, I threw my sneakers on and I thought I looked cool," Homes explained. "I felt cool, I felt great and then I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

After the outfit hit the rounds on social media, Holmes said that she brushed it off and doesn't give it much thought.

"I don't think about it, I really don't. I like to go and have fun," she said.

Getty Images

Just last week, the outfit made headlines again when Holmes spoke to Glamour, which dubbed the viral moment Bustiergate (again, hedging the fact that it looked like a minidress and not an actual top, even though Holmes insisted that it only covered "half her behind").



"Come on, women, let's hold each other up here. Let's look a little bit past what we're wearing. That's our duty amongst each other. I feel like the woman's journey is deeper," she said when the topic came up. Instead, she wanted to speak about her work, not her red carpet choices.

