Katie Holmes and Her Daughter Suri “Had a Good Laugh” When They Watched 'Dawson's Creek'

As it turns out, Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri also spent hours upon hours binge-watching television during the pandemic (stars — they're just like us!), and in a new interview with Variety, Holmes shared a rare comment about her 16-year-old daughter's reaction to the holy grail of teen dramas, Dawson’s Creek.

"She has seen Dawson’s Creek, and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager,” Holmes said of her daughter, who she shares with ex Tom Cruise. “I’m not like, 'You need to watch Mommy’s work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it.”

In 1998, Holmes landed the role of Joey Potter in the hit teen drama series at just 19 years old, and nearly 25 years later, it became a full circle moment. "It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this," she added.

This isn't the first time that Holmes has opened up about her relationship with her daughter. When serving as InStyle’s April cover star back in 2022, the actress got candid about raising a child with a strong personality while talking about their special bond.

"My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality," Holmes said. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality."

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it," she continued. "Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker. I have to say, I did recently see some fan site [about her] posted when she was a baby, and it was very intense. We were followed a lot when she was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us. But there's one video where I'm holding her — she was 2 at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras. She's pretty special.”

