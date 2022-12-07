Katie Holmes Wore the Coziest Sweaterdress With More Than 60 Carats of Diamonds

When you go to Chopard, you show up dripping in diamonds.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Published on December 7, 2022
Katie Holmes Chopard Event Fifth Avenue New York
Photo:

Getty Images

New York City got a major dose of shimmer and shine with the opening of Chopard's new store on Fifth Avenue and, of course, Katie Holmes arrived wearing some of the brand's most breathtaking creations. While it was tough to pull focus from all the diamonds, Holmes arrived at the event in her usual understated take on red carpet dressing, pairing a very cozy-looking off-the-shoulder dress with a big, statement-making belt and over 60 carats of Chopard diamonds.

For the event, Holmes offset the somber charcoal grey gown with a platinum and 18-karat white gold necklace featuring 50.61 carats of diamonds. She paired the spotlight-stealing piece with a pair of earrings in 18-karat white Fairmined-certified gold and 18-karat yellow Fairmined-certified gold. The earrings also featured a pair of square cut diamonds totaling 14.04 carats, yellow diamonds, and diamonds, all from Chopard's Haute Joaillerie Collection.

Katie Holmes Chopard Event Fifth Avenue New York

Getty Images

Holmes recently starred in a music video for Rusty Truck's track "Ain't Over Me," which also includes choreography from the legendary Twyla Tharp.

"There's a few different paint brushes that helped carve these new songs. The film for 'Ain't Over Me' was the intersection of so many art forms (music, cinema, theater, dance) alongside my very talented friends Katie Holmes and Twyla Tharp," singer Mark Seliger told People.

"Working with Mark and Twyla together was this profound creative experience where I felt like I was able to be the embodiment of a phrase of the poem they carefully crafted together," Holmes told the magazine. "I learned so much about the power of movement through a lens and how that movement hits different notes of the emotional life of the characters creating this enchanting balance of beauty and layered human feelings."

