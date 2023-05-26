Katie Holmes Just Wore the Big, Practical Pants Trend She Wears Over and Over Again

I found a similar pair for $40.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie Holmes Just Wore the Big, Practical Pants Trend She Wears Over and Over Again
Photo:

Getty Images

Celebrities are always trying out new fashion trends. We’ve seen it with Julia Fox’s clown style, Irina Shayk’s lingerie as outerwear attire, and even Sydney Sweeney’s Cinderella cosplay. It’s fun and exciting to admire from afar, but rarely obtainable. So when Katie Holmes showed up at the Cannes Film Festival wearing versatile summer pants, I was pleased.

Holmes’ pants were super baggy, featuring a wide-leg hem that was offset by upper creping and a sleek belt line. This isn’t the first time the actress has donned ridiculously huge pants, though. She wore the style back in 2022 with a basic white tee and again in April with printed mules. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Sadie Sink are also fans of the massive silhouette, and after being stuck in a decade of skinny jeans, I can see why. Even better, I found the perfect Amazon pants to recreate the coveted trend.

FUNYYZO Women's Wide Leg Pants High Elastic Waisted in The Back Business Work Trousers Long Straight Suit Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Funyyzo’s Wide-Leg Trousers look like they were stolen right off of Holmes. They feature the identical large bottom, same cinching, and matching polished waistline. The zipper closure and elastic midsection also makes these bottoms comfortable, while the slanted side pockets give you space to store essentials.   

What really caught my attention, though, were the endless sizes. As a short gal, I always struggle to find pants that won’t drag on the floor. Funyyzo combats that problem (and other sizing struggles) by offering short and long length options in sizes XS to XL. If you’re in between proportions, the brand recommends sizing up. 

While Holmes went with an optic white pair, which Funyyzo also has, you can extend your color palette by shopping summer-approved hues. Go with a dusty pink to embrace your Barbiecore era or opt for lime green to match Holmes’ bold top. No matter which one you choose, you can’t go wrong.

FUNYYZO Women's Wide Leg Pants High Elastic Waisted in The Back Business Work Trousers Long Straight Suit Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

FUNYYZO Women's Wide Leg Pants High Elastic Waisted in The Back Business Work Trousers Long Straight Suit Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

The pants are also versatile, allowing you to wear them more than one way. Sport them to a high-end celebration like Holmes or dress them up for a coffee date, work day, or resort vacation alike — it all comes down to how you style the pants; slip on metallic shoes to get Holmes’ eye-catching look, tuck in a relaxed button-down, or add a pair of sexy pumps.  

If neither Holmes nor I couldn’t convince you to snatch up these big pants, then maybe the fact that these are Amazon’s number one best-selling pants will. So, take a chance on the celebrity-worn trend and have at it.    

FUNYYZO Women's Wide Leg Pants High Elastic Waisted in The Back Business Work Trousers Long Straight Suit Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

FUNYYZO Women's Wide Leg Pants High Elastic Waisted in The Back Business Work Trousers Long Straight Suit Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I'm Making Angelina Jolie's Comfy Platform Sandals a Part of My Summer Uniform, and Similar Pairs Start at $37
I'm Making Angelina Jolie's Comfy Platform Sandals a Part of My Summer Uniform, and Similar Pairs Start at $37
M.Gemi Memorial Day Sale
The Italian Shoe Brand That’s an Open Secret in Hollywood Dropped a Massive Memorial Day Sale
Nurses Swear by These Comfy, On-Sale Sneakers for 16-Hour Shifts, and They're From a Supermodel-Worn Brand
Nurses Swear by These Comfy, On-Sale Sneakers for 16-Hour Shifts, and They're From a Supermodel-Worn Brand
Related Articles
I'm Making Angelina Jolie's Comfy Platform Sandals a Part of My Summer Uniform, and Similar Pairs Start at $37
I'm Making Angelina Jolie's Comfy Platform Sandals a Part of My Summer Uniform, and Similar Pairs Start at $37
Irina Shayk in a naked dress at Cannes
The Nakedest Naked Dresses at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
M.Gemi Memorial Day Sale
The Italian Shoe Brand That’s an Open Secret in Hollywood Dropped a Massive Memorial Day Sale
Amazon Deals
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 81% Off
Brie Larson
Brie Larson Wore the Sensible Summer Shoe Trend That Just Won’t Quit
Iâm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 Things Iâm Buying From Its New, On-Sale Summer Collection
I’m a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 Things I’m Buying From Its New, On-Sale Summer Collection
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Made This “Stale” Office Basic Look So Cool
Amazonâs Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Memorial Day Fashion Sales for Up to TK% Off
Amazon’s Hidden Designer Outlet Is Already Overflowing With Memorial Day Fashion Deals for Up to 63% Off
Amazon's Summer Dress Storefront Has Over 200 New Styles â These Are My Top 5 Picks
Amazon's New Summer Dress Storefront Has 200+ Flattering Styles, and I'm Adding These 5 to My Cart
Sydney Sweeney
S​​ydney Sweeney Wore the Cool-Girl Summer Uniform That’s Sexy and Practical
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like âPajamasâ â and Theyâre on Sale for $20
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like “Pajamas” — and They’re on Sale for $20
Hailey Beiber in Long White Strapless Top
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer
Arial View of People in Swimsuits Laying on the Beach
10 Bikinis and One-Piece Swimsuits We Actually Feel Good Wearing, From $36 to $178
Rent the Runway sale on Amazon
Here's How to Shop Designers Like Proenza Schouler and Kate Spade Starting at Just $35 on Amazon
Memorial Day Amazon Deals Editor Picks
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Memorial Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend