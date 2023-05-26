Katie Holmes Just Wore the Big, Practical Pants Trend She Wears Over and Over Again

Celebrities are always trying out new fashion trends. We’ve seen it with Julia Fox’s clown style, Irina Shayk’s lingerie as outerwear attire, and even Sydney Sweeney’s Cinderella cosplay. It’s fun and exciting to admire from afar, but rarely obtainable. So when Katie Holmes showed up at the Cannes Film Festival wearing versatile summer pants, I was pleased.

Holmes’ pants were super baggy, featuring a wide-leg hem that was offset by upper creping and a sleek belt line. This isn’t the first time the actress has donned ridiculously huge pants, though. She wore the style back in 2022 with a basic white tee and again in April with printed mules. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Sadie Sink are also fans of the massive silhouette, and after being stuck in a decade of skinny jeans, I can see why. Even better, I found the perfect Amazon pants to recreate the coveted trend.

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Funyyzo’s Wide-Leg Trousers look like they were stolen right off of Holmes. They feature the identical large bottom, same cinching, and matching polished waistline. The zipper closure and elastic midsection also makes these bottoms comfortable, while the slanted side pockets give you space to store essentials.

What really caught my attention, though, were the endless sizes. As a short gal, I always struggle to find pants that won’t drag on the floor. Funyyzo combats that problem (and other sizing struggles) by offering short and long length options in sizes XS to XL. If you’re in between proportions, the brand recommends sizing up.

While Holmes went with an optic white pair, which Funyyzo also has, you can extend your color palette by shopping summer-approved hues. Go with a dusty pink to embrace your Barbiecore era or opt for lime green to match Holmes’ bold top. No matter which one you choose, you can’t go wrong.

The pants are also versatile, allowing you to wear them more than one way. Sport them to a high-end celebration like Holmes or dress them up for a coffee date, work day, or resort vacation alike — it all comes down to how you style the pants; slip on metallic shoes to get Holmes’ eye-catching look, tuck in a relaxed button-down, or add a pair of sexy pumps.

If neither Holmes nor I couldn’t convince you to snatch up these big pants, then maybe the fact that these are Amazon’s number one best-selling pants will. So, take a chance on the celebrity-worn trend and have at it.

