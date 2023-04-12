Katie Holmes's Layered Cut-Out Skirt Is a Lesson in Deconstructed Dressing

Katie Holmes just completely reimagined one of fashion's most classic staples: the button down. On Tuesday, the actress, director, and fashion icon put an edgy twist on workwear which included a crisp white blouse and a deconstructed skirt.

The actress was spotted leaving the 92nd Street Y in New York City sporting a white pinstripe button down and a matching pleated miniskirt layered under a deconstructed gray-and-ivory patterned maxiskirt with a massive cutout and brooch detail. She accessorized the unexpected ensemble with a white leather shoulder bag, simple hoop earrings, and cream-color, square-toe kitten heels.

Katie’s glam, a bronzy complexion and rosy lip, looked equally as sleek during the outing, and she wore her brown hair in tousled waves with a middle part.

getty images

The multi-hyphenate has been on a promotional tour for her upcoming film Rare Objects (in theaters and on demand on April 14), and this most recent appearance comes a day after she starred as the face of Glamour’s April Cover Story. Katie opened up about the “difficulties” of wearing several hats as she co-wrote, directed, and starred in the new flick.

“It’s difficult in the sense that you're wearing two hats, but your most important one on set is the director because you're leading the ship,” she told the publication. “When I stepped into being an actor, in my head, I was [more] aware of time. I was like, I actually have to get this in very few takes because I know what we have left to get tonight. I don't want to hold people up. I worked with an acting teacher prior to prepping the film. So I had my directions in my head for what I wanted to do.”

