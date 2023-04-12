Katie Holmes's Layered Cut-Out Skirt Is a Lesson in Deconstructed Dressing

Undone details are quickly becoming the season's hottest trend.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 @ 09:50AM
Katie Holmes
Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images

Katie Holmes just completely reimagined one of fashion's most classic staples: the button down. On Tuesday, the actress, director, and fashion icon put an edgy twist on workwear which included a crisp white blouse and a deconstructed skirt.

The actress was spotted leaving the 92nd Street Y in New York City sporting a white pinstripe button down and a matching pleated miniskirt layered under a deconstructed gray-and-ivory patterned maxiskirt with a massive cutout and brooch detail. She accessorized the unexpected ensemble with a white leather shoulder bag, simple hoop earrings, and cream-color, square-toe kitten heels.

Katie’s glam, a bronzy complexion and rosy lip, looked equally as sleek during the outing, and she wore her brown hair in tousled waves with a middle part.

Katie holmes 'rare objects' screening

getty images

The multi-hyphenate has been on a promotional tour for her upcoming film Rare Objects (in theaters and on demand on April 14), and this most recent appearance comes a day after she starred as the face of Glamour’s April Cover Story. Katie opened up about the “difficulties” of wearing several hats as she co-wrote, directed, and starred in the new flick.

“It’s difficult in the sense that you're wearing two hats, but your most important one on set is the director because you're leading the ship,” she told the publication. “When I stepped into being an actor, in my head, I was [more] aware of time. I was like, I actually have to get this in very few takes because I know what we have left to get tonight. I don't want to hold people up. I worked with an acting teacher prior to prepping the film. So I had my directions in my head for what I wanted to do.”

Related Articles
Katie holmes 'rare objects' screening
Katie Holmes’s Latest Gown Featured Sheer Netting, Red Ribbons, and a Full-Length Blazer
Katy Perry White Two Piece Instagram
Katy Perry Looked Angelic in a Plunging White Two-Piece
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Paired a Cropped Prada Logo Tank Top With the Tallest Stilettos
Jennifer Garner on the 'Today Show'
Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Perfect Summer Power Suit
Kourtney Kardashian Easter Instagram Post
Kourtney Kardashian Tried Out the Pantsless Trend With an Oversized Button-Down
Kendall Jenner Dubai
Kendall Jenner's Teeny-Tiny Bikini Featured a Surprising Print
kourtney kardashian & travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Just Twinned in Matching Graphic Tees
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Easter Dress Featured a Chest Cutout and Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's One-Piece Swimsuit Has a Midriff Cutout So Big, It's Basically a Bikini
Taraji P Henson Marc Jacobs
Taraji P. Henson Paired an Octopus Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Went Full-On Barbie in an Itty-Bitty Hot Pink Bikini
Rihanna
Rihanna Paired a Football Jersey With a Sheer Skirt and So Many Diamonds
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in a Gold Bikini During Golden Hour
Emma Roberts Shoe Event
Emma Roberts Layered a Simple Tank Under a Corseted Minidress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Easiest Spring Outfit to the Grocery Store
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Proved This Polarizing Coat Trend Is Still in for Spring 2023