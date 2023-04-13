Katie Holmes Just Added a Glamorous Twist to the Big Pants Trend

Anything Katie Holmes wears turns into fashion gold — from her viral cashmere bra and cardigan set from Khaite to even the most basic pair of jeans and the perfect white T-shirt. And yesterday, the actress struck gold (quite literally) once again when she stepped out for an appearance on The Today Show to promote her latest directing project, Rare Objects.



For the occasion, Katie put an ultra-glamorous twist on the big pants trend with her wide-leg trousers completely covered in gold sequins and coordinating yellow splatters of paint. Dressing the pants down for a daytime-appropriate look, she wore an oversized gray ribbed sweater that slightly slung off her shoulders on top, revealing a peek at her white bra strap underneath. Meanwhile, a metallic belt, yellow slides, and a black studded handbag provided the finishing touches to her outfit.



Getty

As for her glam, Katie wore her dark brunette tresses up in a sleek topknot with face-framing sections of hair, and combined a soft pink lip with matching rosy cheeks.

While Katie stopped by Today to talk about her new film, she also spoke about her 2004 rom-com First Daughter and confirmed that she reached out to host Jenna Bush Hager to research the role. But Jenna never called her back. Remembering the moment she let Katie's call go to voicemail, Jenna said: "I was with my college roommates. We were watching Dawson's Creek — I'm not joking — We turned it off and I'm like, 'Who called me from…' and I lived in Texas, I'm like, 'Who called me from LA?'"



She continued, "And I listened to the message and it was Katie and I was too embarrassed. I mean also, had you come and done research, you would have been like, 'Wow, this was quite boring.'"