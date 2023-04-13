Katie Holmes Just Added a Glamorous Twist to the Big Pants Trend

Literal fashion gold.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 @ 09:37AM
Katie Holmes
Photo:

Getty

Anything Katie Holmes wears turns into fashion gold — from her viral cashmere bra and cardigan set from Khaite to even the most basic pair of jeans and the perfect white T-shirt. And yesterday, the actress struck gold (quite literally) once again when she stepped out for an appearance on The Today Show to promote her latest directing project, Rare Objects

For the occasion, Katie put an ultra-glamorous twist on the big pants trend with her wide-leg trousers completely covered in gold sequins and coordinating yellow splatters of paint. Dressing the pants down for a daytime-appropriate look, she wore an oversized gray ribbed sweater that slightly slung off her shoulders on top, revealing a peek at her white bra strap underneath. Meanwhile, a metallic belt, yellow slides, and a black studded handbag provided the finishing touches to her outfit. 

Katie Holmes

Getty

As for her glam, Katie wore her dark brunette tresses up in a sleek topknot with face-framing sections of hair, and combined a soft pink lip with matching rosy cheeks. 

While Katie stopped by Today to talk about her new film, she also spoke about her 2004 rom-com First Daughter and confirmed that she reached out to host Jenna Bush Hager to research the role. But Jenna never called her back. Remembering the moment she let Katie's call go to voicemail, Jenna said: "I was with my college roommates. We were watching Dawson's Creek — I'm not joking — We turned it off and I'm like, 'Who called me from…' and I lived in Texas, I'm like, 'Who called me from LA?'"

She continued, "And I listened to the message and it was Katie and I was too embarrassed. I mean also, had you come and done research, you would have been like, 'Wow, this was quite boring.'"

Related Articles
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson's One-Shoulder Leather Gown Featured a Surprisingly Practical Detail
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Was Made For This Sparkly, Strapless Maxidress
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore a See-Through LBD Covered in Rosettes
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes's Layered Cut-Out Skirt Is a Lesson in Deconstructed Dressing
Katie holmes 'rare objects' screening
Katie Holmes’s Latest Gown Featured Sheer Netting, Red Ribbons, and a Full-Length Blazer
Katy Perry White Two Piece Instagram
Katy Perry Looked Angelic in a Plunging White Two-Piece
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Paired a Cropped Prada Logo Tank Top With the Tallest Stilettos
Jennifer Garner on the 'Today Show'
Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Perfect Summer Power Suit
Kourtney Kardashian Easter Instagram Post
Kourtney Kardashian Tried Out the Pantsless Trend With an Oversized Button-Down
Kendall Jenner Dubai
Kendall Jenner's Teeny-Tiny Bikini Featured a Surprising Print
kourtney kardashian & travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Just Twinned in Matching Graphic Tees
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Easter Dress Featured a Chest Cutout and Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's One-Piece Swimsuit Has a Midriff Cutout So Big, It's Basically a Bikini
Emma Roberts Shoe Event
Emma Roberts Layered a Simple Tank Under a Corseted Minidress
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Blingiest Corset With the Perfect Pair of Pants
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Easiest Spring Outfit to the Grocery Store