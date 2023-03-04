I Wore Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend for a Week, and I Finally Get the Appeal

I have officially come to one big, life-changing conclusion: Size matters — at least when it comes to bags.

I’ve been loyal to my small crossbody bags for years because I really appreciate the hands-free design. It’s easy! It’s secure! It’s very comfortable to carry, and when I’m out for eight-plus hours a day, ease of wear is pretty much imperative.

That said, the convenience of having it slung across my torso sometimes requires me to make sacrifices when it comes to the interior space. Most crossbody bags I own lean small, which is what makes them good crossbody options (ahem, easy to wear), but not the best carryalls. So, when I noticed Katie Holmes exclusively carrying her big, oversized black tote bags around New York City, I thought to myself, “She might be onto something,” so I gave her go-to accessory a try.

I was right: Holmes is onto something. And honestly, I can’t believe it took me this long to finally dip my toes (and belongings) in the big bag trend that’s taking Hollywood by storm, but now that I did, there’s no turning back. I decided to transfer all of my things — aka, my makeup, phone charger, brush, you know, daily essentials I take with me whenever I leave my apartment — from my small crossbody into my new oversized tote, challenging myself to carry it around for one week, and the minute I hit day two, I knew that I wouldn’t go back to my small crossbody.

A big part of living in New York City is schlepping — and if you’re not hauling things the minute you leave your place, it’s likely you’ll pick up some things along the way to haul back home. Regardless of when and where your “schlepping” saga commences, there’s no denying that the roomy bags are the superior option for anything and everything related to carrying — because of the space, which is a game changer in all areas of life, bags included. A spacious apartment! A spacious car! A spacious pair of jeans (yes, really!) It only makes sense to have a bag so big, you could basically live in it.

Since carrying an oversized tote bag for all my adventures, so many of my frustrating thoughts, like, “ugh, I forgot to pack that,” or “dang it, I don’t have enough space to put that in my bag,” are a thing of the past. A big tote can really hold it all, and I didn’t realize how much of a convenience that was until I actually tried it.

Holmes has been loyal to her black tote, specifically, which also offers so much versatility because it goes with everything you might wear. I never found myself questioning whether the black bag I was carrying would clash with my outfit — it was a no-brainer accessory option, only further adding to its appeal. So in addition to being extremely practical, it’s also so easy to wear and carry. A win-win!

All that to say, Holmes is onto something with her affinity for oversized tote bags, and I promise once you make the swap, your life will change, too. Shop large black bags inspired by Holmes’ go-to style below.

