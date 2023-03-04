I Wore Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend for a Week, and I Finally Get the Appeal

It’s a must for long 8-hour days.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 @ 05:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

They're Onto Something: Katie Holmes Big Bag Trend
Photo:

Getty Images

I have officially come to one big, life-changing conclusion: Size matters — at least when it comes to bags.

I’ve been loyal to my small crossbody bags for years because I really appreciate the hands-free design. It’s easy! It’s secure! It’s very comfortable to carry, and when I’m out for eight-plus hours a day, ease of wear is pretty much imperative. 

That said, the convenience of having it slung across my torso sometimes requires me to make sacrifices when it comes to the interior space. Most crossbody bags I own lean small, which is what makes them good crossbody options (ahem, easy to wear), but not the best carryalls. So, when I noticed Katie Holmes exclusively carrying her big, oversized black tote bags around New York City, I thought to myself, “She might be onto something,” so I gave her go-to accessory a try. 

I was right: Holmes is onto something. And honestly, I can’t believe it took me this long to finally dip my toes (and belongings) in the big bag trend that’s taking Hollywood by storm, but now that I did, there’s no turning back. I decided to transfer all of my things — aka, my makeup, phone charger, brush, you know, daily essentials I take with me whenever I leave my apartment — from my small crossbody into my new oversized tote, challenging myself to carry it around for one week, and the minute I hit day two, I knew that I wouldn’t go back to my small crossbody. 

MANSUR GAVRIEL Everyday Soft Leather Tote

Nordstrom

Shop now: $795; nordstrom.com and mansurgavriel.com

Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Tote

Nordstrom

Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

A big part of living in New York City is schlepping — and if you’re not hauling things the minute you leave your place, it’s likely you’ll pick up some things along the way to haul back home. Regardless of when and where your “schlepping” saga commences, there’s no denying that the roomy bags are the superior option for anything and everything related to carrying — because of the space, which is a game changer in all areas of life, bags included. A spacious apartment! A spacious car! A spacious pair of jeans (yes, really!) It only makes sense to have a bag so big, you could basically live in it.

Since carrying an oversized tote bag for all my adventures, so many of my frustrating thoughts, like, “ugh, I forgot to pack that,” or “dang it, I don’t have enough space to put that in my bag,” are a thing of the past. A big tote can really hold it all, and I didn’t realize how much of a convenience that was until I actually tried it. 

Holmes has been loyal to her black tote, specifically, which also offers so much versatility because it goes with everything you might wear. I never found myself questioning whether the black bag I was carrying would clash with my outfit — it was a no-brainer accessory option, only further adding to its appeal. So in addition to being extremely practical, it’s also so easy to wear and carry. A win-win!

All that to say, Holmes is onto something with her affinity for oversized tote bags, and I promise once you make the swap, your life will change, too. Shop large black bags inspired by Holmes’ go-to style below.

Radley London Eaton Mews - Large Ziptop Tote

Amazon

Shop now: $90 with coupon (Originally $318); amazon.com

Streetlevel Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet

Nordstrom

Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Fossil Women's Caitlyn Leather Tote Handbag

Amazon

Shop now: $160; amazon.com

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Tote

Nordstrom

Shop now: $142–$248; amazon.com and nordstrom.com

Longchamp Le Pliage City Coated Canvas Tote

Nordstrom

Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com

Dagne dover SIGNATURE TOTE

Dagne Dover

Shop now: $189 (Originally $255); dagnedover.com

VINCE CAMUTO Kisho Quilted Tote

Nordstrom

Shop now: $228; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
This Is What You Should Add to Your Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Underrated Manicure Essential
I Swear by This Underrated $10 Manicure Essential That Dries My Nails in Just 5 Minutes
First Aid Beauty Face Moisturizer
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Since Using This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Cozy Pants You Probably Have Stuffed in Your Drawer With a $43,500 Bag
I'm 5-Feet Tall, and These Pants That Feel Like Sweats are the Only Ones that Donât Drag on the Floor
I'm 5-Feet Tall, and I Finally Found a Pair of Flattering and Comfortable Pants That Don’t Drag on the Floor
Tan France Style Hack Makes Legs Look Longer
Tan France Says This Flattering Style Hack "Tricks the Eye" Into Making Legs Look Longer
Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
This Is What You Should Add to Your Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat
Madewell's Just Dropped a Spring Denim Collection Full of Controversial Styles Celebs Wear on Repeat
Madewell's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Full of the Divisive Denim Style Celebs Wear on Repeat
Kristen Stewart Silk Shirt
Kristen Stewart Wore the Spring Version of My Favorite Outfit-Elevating Wardrobe Basic
The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
Baggu crescent bag review
I’m Ditching My Other Everyday Purses for This $52 Sling Bag That Comfortably Fits All My Essentials
Bandolier Review
I Rarely Go Anywhere Without This Hands-Free Accessory Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, and Selena Gomez Also Own
Fashion Editors Constantly Gush Over My Multi-Seasonal Flats From a Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
Tan France Says You're Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
Tan France Says You’re Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
This Supermodel-Loved Handbag Brand Dropped New Purses for Spring â and They Start at $30
The Expensive-Looking Bag Brand Worn by Oprah and Irina Shayk Just Launched Spring Styles Starting at $30
Best Products for Fine Hair
The 13 Best Products for Fine Hair That Give Life to Limp Strands
Best Hair Towels
The 9 Best Hair Towels of 2023 for Faster, Frictionless Drying