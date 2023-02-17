Katie Holmes Paired a Basic Beige Blazer with a Fringed-Leather Carwash Skirt

Business on top, party on bottom.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on February 17, 2023 @ 09:16AM
Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes is booked and busy this week. Not only was she spotted in all the front rows during New York Fashion Week while simultaneously making the sidewalk her own personal runway, but she also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet for her new Off-Broadway play The Wanderers.  

On Thursday, Katie stepped out for opening night in the outfit equivalent of a mullet. But instead, of business in front, party in back — it was business on top, party on bottom. Wearing a wool herringbone blazer in beige with a simple white T-shirt underneath, she paired the tried-and-true combo with something a little more unexpected: a leather skirt with metal links and carwash-like fringe from Kate Hundley's 2023 pre-fall collection

Holmes kept the rest of her stylings classic, opting for sheer black tights with matching pointed-toe pumps and hoop earrings. Her mid-length brunette hair was styled in voluminous curls with a side part, and she coupled her bronzy glow with smoky eye makeup. 

Earlier this week, Katie spoke about her new Off-Broadway project with Vogue. When asked about what drew her to the production, she told the magazine, "It’s an ensemble — it’s five of us. The story is about marriage, family, loss, and relationships. It takes you on a real journey of human nature — and human discontent." Meanwhile, another one of Katie's projects, the film Rare Objects, which she both directs and stars in, comes out in April. 

